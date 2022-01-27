Yamamoto leaves Honda F1 and joins Red Bull Powertrains

Honda’s project in Formula 1 has left many sporting corpses along the way. Yusuke Hasegawa, Yasuhisa Arai, Yasuaki Asaki, Toyoharu Tanabe… Everyone who reached a high position in the project ended up leaving sooner rather than later. Until Masashi Yamamoto arrived. Undoubtedly Japanese-looking, but perhaps the least Japanese of all. Yamamoto has been seen laughing from ear to ear, crying with emotion, being showered in champagne on the podium, and celebrating a title euphorically as the most impulsive of Latinos would.

From Honda F1 to Red Bull Powertrains

With Yamamoto, Honda F1 found a certain balance, which, together with the gradual improvement of the Honda power unit and the arrival of results with both Toro Rosso – AlphaTauri and Red Bull, made it clear that the right man had been found for this role. . For this reason it is not surprising that from the beginning Red Bull tried to keep Yamamoto involved in the Formula 1 project.

The rumor mill says that the proposals that Red Bull made to Honda were multiple. From the acquisition of the engine plant in Japan, to the transfer of all Honda personnel to Milton Keynes to continue working in F1 and respecting the Honda logos. But Honda had already made the decision to leave.

The decision, obviously, taken before Verstappen achieved the title. With the title in hand and without having been able to visit Japan in the last two years, Honda has been left with a certain void. There began a change of mind in which the Japanese were no longer so reluctant to everything that was not to close the Formula 1 project.

With so much uncertainty, Red Bull did not stop its new project, that of Red Bull Powertrains, to manage the power units that Honda did agree to transfer to them and on which they are still working until the definitive freeze arrives before the first race of 2022. But unlike what was said at the beginning, finally there will be a transfer of personnel between Honda F1 and Red Bull, with many workers moving to the energy drink facilities.

And among them, the iconic Yamamoto, who leaves his job at Honda, not to enter Red Bull directly, but to found an energy drink consultancy that will liaise with Japan. “We have established a new company. We want to do something that makes people happy, and if we win in F1, the fans will be happy.”Yamamoto told Motorsport.com.

“We have signed a contract with the company at Red Bull Powertrains. The company has me, at the request of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko from Red Bull, to support them. It is an inter-company contract, so it is difficult to talk about the details, but as one of the members of Red Bull Powertrains, I will do a job that will help them.”, concluded the Japanese.

Slingshot unknown

It is still an unknown how great or null the presence of Honda will finally be in the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in 2022, the year that finally returns to Japan, to Suzuka, to the home of Honda.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io