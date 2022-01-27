Xiaomi’s tablet has a 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 860 and a great discount

The Xiaomi Pad 5 can be yours for only 352 euros on Amazon, a great price for one of the best Android tablets of the moment.

The XiaomiPad 5 It was one of Xiaomi’s biggest surprises in 2021, as it is a tablet that brings together great features at a more than convenient price. Without a doubt, it was positioned directly among the best tablets on the market. The most interesting thing is that the price of the Xiaomi Pad 5 now falls to €352 in amazon in its 6GB+128GB version, so we are facing a great opportunity to get hold of her.

This model has a recommended retail price of 399.99 euros, so you will save about 50 euros If you buy it now on Amazon. It is the best price of the Pad 5 at the moment, because on eBay it stays at 355 euros. Do not miss this opportunity if you need a tablet, because this one has everything you need: a good 2K screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the power of Snapdragon 860 Y wide autonomy.

Buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 at the best price

The return of the “Mi Pad” to the market was in style, showing that Xiaomi knows how to do things very well. This Pad 5 is a beautiful tablet that you can comfortably hold and use for hours without weighing you down. In the end, so it only weighs 511 grams and has a thickness of 6.85 millimeters. This lightness and thinness is not at odds with resistance, since the device also offers a good feeling of robustness.

One of the jewels of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is its 11-inch IPS screen with resolution WQHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) and refresh rate of 120Hz. We already saw it in the analysis of the Pad 5, it is a very good quality panel, with accurate colors, a good level of maximum brightness and that fluidity provided by 120 Hz, especially interesting if you are going to use the tablet to play games.

The brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a very powerful processor that offers solvent performance. You can use the Xiaomi Pad 5 for everything you want, even for heavy tasks like playing games with advanced graphics or editing photos. Your operating system is MIUI for tablets based on Android 11, although its update to Android 12 seems close.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also surprises with its excellent sound system, with four speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. If we add that it has a high-quality screen, it seems like a good alternative to watch series and movies. In addition, it has a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front and Smart Pen compatibility to draw and take notes more comfortably.

Finally, the tablet equips a 8720mAh battery that can offer up to two days of autonomy with a not very demanding use. supports fast charge up to 33W, although the charger included in the box is 22.5W. To take full advantage of fast charging and need only an hour and a half for a full charge, you can buy a 33W charger. For example, that of UGREEN, on offer for €16.99 on Amazon.

In conclusion, the Xiaomi Pad 5 seems like the perfect tablet if you want to enjoy a good and balanced performance without paying a lot of money. If we add that it has a discount of almost 50 euros, it is difficult to say no.

