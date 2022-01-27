Xbox will make this adjustment to Game Pass and other services after investigation in the United Kingdom

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The UK Competition and Markets Authority began investigating certain practices and policies of Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in 2019. This in order to defend the rights of consumers and avoid possible abuses related to the automatic renewal of subscriptions to services.

After analyzing whether the terms of the contracts are fair and how difficult it can be to cancel or receive a refund, the authorities issued a statement to reveal some adjustments that Microsoft will make in relation to Xbox and its services.

Before you get alarmed, you should know that the changes are aimed at helping customers, as Microsoft has promised to better report refunds and automatic renewals to services like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox LIVE Gold.

Authorities force Microsoft to be clearer with Xbox services

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said that Microsoft will make a number of improvements to its auto-renewing subscriptions for services. To do this, it will better inform customers interested in Xbox memberships.

This means making it clear that subscriptions will automatically renew unless customers disable this option. Additionally, it was asked to be more clear about renewal dates, costs, and about the process for customers to receive a refund in the event of an unwanted auto-renewal.

On the other hand, Microsoft will need to contact customers who have a membership that they haven’t used for a long time, but are still paying. In these cases, the company will have to be clear and explain how to stop automatic renewals.

In the event that users continue to pay, but do not use the service, then Microsoft will have to stop accepting payments from those customers. Finally, the company will have to be more precise when providing information about price increases in its services.

“Microsoft will provide clearer notifications of any future price increases and will make sure people know how to turn off auto-renew if they don’t want to pay the higher price,” the agency said.

