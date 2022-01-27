WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson owns a £25m mansion with THEATER and baseball pitch

HOLLYWOOD star and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson splurged some of his wealth on a stunning £25m Los Angeles mansion last year.

The 49-year-old action movie hero purchased the three-and-a-half-acre property, which was originally built for rock drummer Alex Van Halen in 1993, according to entertainment website The Dirt.

14

14

Mediterranean in style, it features a sprawling main house as well as a guest house.

There’s a music studio, built to Van Halen’s specifications, which is just one of its many perks.

The home theater features elegant wood paneling with midnight blue fabric decorating the walls, while the lighting is Art Deco in design.

Fitness fanatic Johnson will also be sure to take advantage of the in-house gym and indoor pool.

And if he or his family fancy a game of tennis, they have their own private court.

However, the most surprising feature for sportsmen is a baseball field that is located in its gardens.

14

14

14

14

14

14

Also outside are lush manicured hedges, and there is a tree-shaded patio, perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining.

A somber porch with a vaulted canopy is reminiscent of medieval Italy.

Meanwhile, a vine-covered stucco archway leads to a tranquil courtyard with its own fountain.

In total, the main house and guest house combined have six bedrooms and 11 1/2 bathrooms.

‘The Rock’ will also be in good company with his neighbors, with the likes of Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergara all living nearby.

The property was previously owned by Aliens actor Paul Reiser, who put it up for sale for a few million more.

14

14

14

14

14

The Jumanji actor was last seen on the sitcom Young Rock, which is a look back at his younger years.

He just finished filming Shazam! spin-off Black Adam, which is expected to drop next year.

And also announced the sequel San Andreas 2.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia told The Rock Dwayne Johnson to stay strong