with contact photo and compatible with concentration modes

Facebook, now Meta, has updated WhatsApp with several new features in the notification system. Version 22.2.75, which is now available on the App Store, includes, among others, a redesign of the notifications to show the profile picture of the person sending us the message.

A much needed update

After this feature was discovered in the different betas of the application, Facebook has decided to launch it now to the general public. Now, after updating the application, we will see that the notifications received show the profile image of our interlocutor or of the group, if it is more than one person.

In addition, the notification system is now compatible with the concentration modes of iOS 15. This means that we can decide, through these modes, which contacts we want to receive notifications from at a certain time. A functionality that we have already enjoyed in iMessage since last September and that now it extends beyond of Apple’s own messaging.

The latest novelty that comes with this update is the pause and resume recording while creating voice messages. Just slide the record button up and then press the buttons pause or Resume to be able to record more comfortably.

As Facebook already warns in the release notes, these features will be released in the next few weeks. This means that, although the update prepares to receive them, it is from the servers that the change must be made. Thus, after updating our app, we can only wait.

Image | Dimitri Karastelev