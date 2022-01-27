New surprise and quite unexpected… Microsoft plans to release next month a first preview of its Android apps for Windows 11. In addition to some improvements in the task bar and the redesign of the applications memo pad Y Media player. windows boss, panay cloths, has explained the upcoming Windows 11 changes in a blog post, and it appears that they are part of the first major Windows 11 update.

Windows 11 will receive its first major update in February

In addition to the above mentioned, we have talked about the taskbar above. Taskbar enhancements include a mute and unlock function and probably, the ability to display the clock on secondary monitors. Both of these things were missing at the launch of Windows 11. But at Microsoft they are aware that the important change is to bring back the drag and drop function.

With the February update we also brought the weather widget back to the Taskbar. This coincidentally is something that users found very useful and that they started testing last month.

On the other hand, and as we have already seen, Notepad and the Multimedia Player are renewed with a dark theme and a design more adapted to that of Windows 11. Necessary changes to gradually achieve the unification of the system without deficiencies.

Android apps arrive four months late

However, the big news will be Android apps on Windows 11. Panay says this will be a “public preview”, indicating that the feature will still be in beta when it becomes widely available next month. Microsoft began testing Android apps on Windows 11 with Insiders in October, and the feature allows you to install a limited number of apps from the Amazon Appstore.

Sharing applications will be easier, at least in Teams

Microsoft has indicated that the use of applications such as Cisco WebEx, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom has increased. Next month’s Windows 11 update too will make it easier to share your screen in Microsoft Teams and other video calling apps. A new tab will appear when hovering over apps like Teams in the taskbar, allowing you to quickly share the contents of the window in a call.

“Since the start of the pandemic, 70 percent more people have streamed content on Hulu, Netflix and YouTube on Windows and monthly gaming minutes have grown more than 35 percent”reveals Panay. “As a team, we feel immense gratitude and pride in delivering a product that has increasingly become a part of people’s daily lives, and we know we’re not done.”

No, this will not be the only update of the year

Panos Panay has already warned, this will not be the only update of the year. They just see that these features are ready for users and offer them to everyone who is on Windows 11. We understand that this will help Android app development to have a lot more people testing and pushing them to the limit.