Will Sony buy EA in response to Microsoft and Activision? This is what an analyst thinks

Last week, Microsoft shook the gaming industry by confirming that it had reached a multi-million dollar deal to be the new owner of Activision-Blizzard and all of its franchises. Since then, much has been said about other purchases and especially about what Sony could do to respond to this movement.

It is because of the above The Hollywood Reporter published an article about different companies that could be acquired just like Activision-Blizzard. In it they talked to different video game industry analysts and other experts about what Sony could do to respond or what could happen with other companies.

According to an analyst at the research firm Enders, Electronic Arts is “probably the favorite” to be acquired by Sony to expand the PlayStation catalog. That said, he also reckons that considering a purchase could top $37 billion, he thinks PlayStation could go with “much cheaper” options like Ubisoft or Take-Two.

Disney could be interesting in gaming, experts say

Now, the reality is that it seems difficult for Sony to respond with a purchase the size of Electronic Arts, Ubisoft or Take-Two. In fact, everything indicates that the strategy to expand the development force of PlayStation is to buy independent studios with which they have a good relationship or pay to have temporary exclusives of important franchises.

In that case, who could buy from a massive-sized dealer? Analysts believe it could be Disney. According to the research firm Handler, Disney would do well to invest to buy a distributor of the stature of Electronic Arts to enter the world of gaming.

“A good way that Disney could build its digital future and make [el director general] Bob Chapek out of the shadow of Bob Iger would be buying EA. Combining EA Sports with ESPN could create a lot of unique opportunities, like a metaverse of real sports. Does Disney want to be old or new media? The gaming industry is worth $200 billion and growing,” said Handler.

It is worth mentioning that for years Disney abandoned the idea of ​​developing and distributing video games. Instead, the company has decided to license its franchises to companies like Electronic Arts or Ubisoft to make video games. That said, seeing as the industry is headed in a new direction, Disney may want to change tack.

And you, what did you think of this news? Would you like Sony or Disney to acquire any of these distributors? Tell us in the comments.

