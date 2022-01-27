Will Cruz Azul look for the eighth signing for the Clausura 2022 tournament or not?

Cruz Azul has already presented six reinforcements and has a seventh in the pipeline. Is there a chance that an eighth will arrive? Victor Velázquez answered.

Six are the signings that Cruz Azul has already made official for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, after presenting to louis abram Last Tuesday. The celestials had already seen the arrivals of Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira, while still The confirmation of the seventh reinforcement is missing: Iván Morales.

The Chilean forward has not been able to travel to Mexico because he is concentrated with his National Team for the FIFA date of January. However, Víctor Manuel Velázquez, president of the Cooperative’s Board of Directors, revealed that they are about to close the last details to sentence his signing.

But the doubt regarding the rest of the transfer market, ad portas of the closing next Tuesday, February 1, it’s on. Are they going to replace Guillermo Fernández? The Argentine midfielder left the club this week and in the coming hours he will be made official as a new Boca Juniors reinforcement.

Velázquez, in conversation with W Deportes, confirmed that yes, only in case of getting him on loan (or as a free player). In case they have to pay for the signing, they will end the current market with 11 casualties and seven registrations. “If we have a loan option we would do it, but otherwise the winter contracts would be closed”, he pointed.

Cruz Azul invested more than in previous tournaments to close its new reinforcements. Mayorga and Abram came on loan, Antuna was exchanged for Roberto Alvarado, they bought Lira and Tabó’s pass, and for Rodríguez they not only loaned Luis Romo to Rayados, but also paid an additional amount. From Morales they bought 80%.