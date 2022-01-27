Will Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande sit TOGETHER at the 2021 Met Gala? FILTER guest table

Following the apparent stabilization of the global pandemic of COVID-19 In different territories of the world, the most important award ceremonies and ceremonies in the entertainment industry have resumed in person and thus another edition of the MET Gala 2021.

The Met Gala It is, without a doubt, one of the most important fashion events in the world, since some of the most important personalities on the planet parade through it with exclusive and dazzling designs and after being canceled in 2020 due to the global health emergency, this 2021 will return with all display of luxury and eccentricity that have characterized it.

Related news

What is the theme and when is the MET Gala 2021?

The event will return this time with an edition based on the american fashion. ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion‘ will be the name of the theme and will be inspired by the book ‘Home: A Short History of an idea‘ from Witold Rybezynski. For this reason, outfits should address the emotions of well-being, pleasure, rebellion, and nostalgia.

The MET Gala 2021 will take place next September 13th, at Anna Wintour Costume Center, a space attached to the Contemporary Art Museum from New York, with all the necessary sanitary measures and with a reduced number of attendees. Likewise, among the hosts it has been confirmed Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri Y Anna Wintour.

Related news

They filter the alleged distribution of the guests to the MET Gala 2021 by tables

As we wait for the day of this dazzling celebration of art and fashion, this morning monday august 23 have begun to circulate mysterious images that would reveal the way in which the guests after walking down the red carpet.

According to information from a insider of the MET Gala 2021, through the account @_metgala2021, in addition to pointing out that the cost of a ticket can amount to $30 thousand dollars, unless you are chosen by a major designer to wear their clothes during the party, has leaked a series of images that show a alleged distribution of the guests by reception desk.

Lady Gaga with Rosalia? Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez together at the MET Gala 2021?

5 different schemes have been disseminated. In the table “TO” appear Lady Gaga, Beyonce Y Rosalia in the company of other personalities such as donatella versace Y Naomi Campbell. While in the “C“, Lorde, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez Y Lizzo They would be reunited.







On the other hand, togetherAND” of the MET Gala 2021 highlight the names of The Weeknd, King’s wool, Taylor Swift, Jared Leto, Kylie Jenner, among others. Also, the “H” gathers Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez Y Nicki Minaj with billie eilish Y Katy Perry. Finally in the “F“they would accommodate Harry Styles, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion and more.

This distribution still It is not official and it will be until the day of the event that we can confirm it. What do you think? Do you think this is how celebrities could sit? In which desk would you like to be Leave us your comments and Follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.