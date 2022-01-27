Why Julia Roberts is no longer in any movies

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Julia Roberts is celebrating her birthday: what are her 5 best films.

Although she is one of the most famous and beloved actresses of the public, the truth is that Julia Roberts She has been away from the big screen. So much so, that her last film was released in 2018 and was about Ben Is Back. However, this is because she was also focused on her television career. In addition to standing out in the cinema, the actress also decided to bet on the world of series and starred in a great project.

It was about homecominga series of psychological suspense that was part of the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. Said fiction was based on a podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Both creators also officiated as screenwriters in the production, along with other great talents such as Sam Esmail, Alex Blumberg, Chad Hamilton, Matt Lieber, Chris Gilibert and the actress herself.

The beach look of Julia Roberts at 54 years old The beach look of Julia Roberts at 54 years old

Of course, Julia was the main protagonist of this TV series. In addition to having her, the cast was also headed by Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Alex Karpovsky, Shea Whigham and Sissy Spacek. However, although this was her most popular last work and it generated mixed reviews on social networks; the truth is that the famous actress is ready to return to the world of movies and cinema. Currently, he is recording the production Ticket to Paradisea film in which he will star alongside George Clooney. This tape is directed by Ol Parker, who was behind Mamma Mia.

Regarding its release date, the film has undergone several changes. Currently, its release date has been scheduled for October 21, 2022. However, viewers are attentive to possible changes in the future due to Covid-19. In addition to this film, Roberts is also preparing to Leave The World Behindwhich will be a netflix production. In this story, he will share a cast with Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali.