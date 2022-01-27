Why hasn’t he traveled to Argentina? The situation of ‘Pol’ Fernández with Cruz Azul at the moment

‘Pol’ Fernández returned to Mexico to end his relationship with Cruz Azul and be able to sign with Boca Juniors, but he still could not travel to Argentina.

Between all the controversy generated by his departure from Cruz Azul, Guillermo Fernández returned to Mexico City this tuesday for show your face in La Noria and end your relationship once and for all with the cement team and then be able to sign with Boca Juniors, after taking advantage his trip for personal reasons to Argentina for fix his contract with the auriazul team.

It is so from Buenos Aires had contemplated whate ‘Pol’ Fernández could resolve his situation with the celestial board throughout Tuesday and this Wednesday he was already back in his country, however, so far the Argentine midfielder is still in Mexican territory.

Did ‘Pol’ Fernández want to leave Cruz Azul for free?

After a rumor circulated on social media that ‘Pol’ Fernández had gone to Mexico to ask the sky-blue board to disassociate him from the club and thus be able march free, since Boca Juniors could not pay the nearly 2 million dollars for his record, from Argentina flatly denied this versionincluding the president of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, Victor Velazquez, revealed that the cement team managed to reach good terms in the negotiation with Xeneize.

“We reached good terms of negotiation with BocaWhy are we going to keep a player here who can do you even harm to the locker room and that at the end of the day we only have a dissatisfied player within the institution”, was the strong message of Boss of La Maquina regarding the situation of ‘Pol’, in an interview with W Sports.

In addition, Víctor Velázquez announced that the Argentine team would cover the total for the Argentine file in multiple payments for which the dates were already set deposit, even joked with the background that America suffered, in which Boca was left to owe money for a player.

“We are already closing the contracts and the payment dates are already established And let’s hope we don’t have America’s problem, of course,” the sky-blue director added in the same interview.

Why has ‘Pol’ Fernández not returned to Argentina?

According to information from ESPN Argentina, the departure of ‘Pol’ Fernández from Cruz Azul was not easy at all, due to the way in whichroped his arrival at Boca Juniors, but nevertheless, his permanence in Mexico was not due to any complication in his separation with the cement team, but because this Thursday there were no flights available from the Mexico City to Argentina, so it is expected that this same Fridays the 30-year-old soccer player can get on the plane that returns him to his country to finish of finalize your transfer with the team that saw him train as a footballer and so put an end once and for all to the novel.