Who ordered the apology from Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez to Baños and América?

Great commotion caused in social networks the apology of Paco Villa Y Enrique Bermudez, after his criticism of Santiago Baths, sports president of America, due to his inability to close negotiations with potential reinforcements for the team.

Toilets he felt offended, damaged by the opinions of the drivers who questioned the fact that he had failed to bring in a right-hand drive in a timely manner.

“It cannot be that in our own house (Televisa) they are screwing us and criticizing us in that way again” more words, less words, he claimed Toilets to Joaquin Balcarcel, the lawyer who at the exit of louis yon Y Mauricio Culebro makes the soccer decisions for Televisa.

According to information from Ignacio Suárez, ‘El Fantasma’, collaborator of RECORD, the complaint of Toilets came directly to the United States, where the decision was made, and the name of Olek Lowenstein as the intellectual author of the events. Loewenstein is the president of TUDN content both in Mexico and in the United States, and he is the one who would have requested an induced apology, since, for two years, it is TUDN that decides the company’s editorial content.

TO Loewenstein It occurred to him that the drivers of ‘Línea de 4’ would have to offer a public apology for their audacity, and with a WhatsApp message he ordered that the drivers should reproduce it verbatim on their social networks, as if it had been a personal idea.

VILLA RESIGNED

Sources inside TUDN confirmed to the Ghost that Paco Villa He submitted his resignation the day after the request, which would not have been accepted at that time.

It is important to emphasize that the commentator’s contract expires in December, ending the World Cup, and given the circumstances experienced, he could choose not to renew with the San Ángel television station.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TUDN: PACO VILLA AND PERRO BERMÚDEZ APOLOGIZED IN NETWORKS WITH BATHROOMS AFTER CRITICISM OF AMERICA