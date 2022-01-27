Who is the neighbor of Morón who is confused with Fernán Mirás

– Advertising –

Who is the neighbor of Morón who is confused with the actor Fernán Mirás. The west continues to be talked about on Argentine television due to the large number of similarities between its neighbors and national and international famous people. Tini Stoessel and Robin Williams, among others, have already passed.

who is the neighbor of Hummock which was presented this time at the Gate of Similars under the leadership of Laura Fernandez. This is Pablo, a man who drew attention, first of all, because of his hair, which, he assured, “It’s not a wig, it’s natural hair, I never ironed it and they always ask me.”

Paul entered with a t-shirt of the American band “The “Ramones» and they asked him if his resemblance was related to his musical style, but he assured that no, that for 20 years they have confused him with the same person.

“Obviously I look less alike than people, but a lot of people told me. My wife tells me I look like John Week”, he joked and anticipated that it was an Argentine actor.

For long hair and nationality, a stewardess risked: “Carlitos Bala” while another suspected: “An actor who works with Adam Sandler, who is half hippie in A Lying Woman.”

But no, it was Fernan Miras. “Mustache. Yes, there is something there, besides they tell him that it is, and he talso» coincided Laura Fernandez.

For you, is it similar?

