Who declared “I already made them Champions, let them be well served”?

The president of Cruz Azul cited a statement that was taken out of context on social networks and attributed to “Pol” Fernández, however, the manager was referring to another soccer player.

Guillermo Fernández became the most hated ‘villain’ in recent weeks around Blue Cross, that is why any reason that is added to the claims list will be well received by crowd who hasn’t gotten tired of asking for his ‘head’, which is why in the last few hours a controversial statement was attributed to him that caused great indignation among the cement fanshowever this time It wasn’t ‘Pol’ who said it.

“I already made Cruz Azul Champion and let them be considered well served”was the phrase quoted by the President of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, Víctor Velázquezin his last interview with W Deportes, which was immediately taken out of context on social networks and was attributed to the Argentine midfielderbut actually the sky blue boss was referring to another footballer.

And it is that in said interview, the president of Cruz Azul was questioned about the departures from the club of both ‘Pol’ Fernández and Orbelín Pinedahowever, after assuring that he did not consider them as ‘ungrateful’, Velazquez focused at specific case of the ‘Maguito’, who agreed his arrival at Celta de Vigo long before the end of his contract at La Noria and he ended up leaving in December without leaving a single peso in the coffers of the cement workers.

“Everyone knew from the media that a contract had already been signed before finishing the contract with Cruz Azulthese types of actions they do leave a bad taste in your mouth because the ideal is to talk face to face and say six months ago ‘I want to leave’; try to make a deal, let us at least recover some of the investment that was made with you“, was the context who exposed the celestial managerMaking a clear reference to the departure of Orbelín Pineda.

“He also just recently stated: ‘I already made Cruz Azul Champion and let them be considered well served or I consider myself well served’. I think it was a very bad taste statement.” Velázquez continued, always referring to ‘Maguito’.

Here you can listen to the original statement of the president of Cruz Azul:

What did Orbelín Pineda really say?

It was Wednesday, January 5, when Orbelín Pineda undertook the trip to Spain for become a Celta de Vigo playerbut neverthelessbefore getting on the plane He declared that he was leaving calmly and no debts with Cruz Azulbecause heand had left one more star to the shield.