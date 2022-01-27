WhatsApp security system with facial recognition

Mexico.- WhatsApp caused controversy during this year 2021 after the modifications in its policy, users complained about the change in security and data privacy, the update of face recognition for app.

At the beginning of this year the rumor of the facial recognition update had emerged, even in the desktop version it would have an additional layer of protection with this format to link the user’s account to WhatsApp with your computer.

whatsapp web It requires us to scan a QR code from our phone to link the account, but to unlock the application, facial recognition or fingerprint would be required as available for our phone.

The security measure is intended to prevent another person from linking devices to the user account. WhatsApp of the user without his consent.

In a statement it was mentioned that “WhatsApp cannot access biometric information stored by the device’s operating system.”

This WhatsApp feature will be available for iOS and Android devices that have biometric technology such as facial, iris or fingerprint recognition.

But nevertheless so far the update has not been released yet, but it is pointed out that it will arrive very soon for cell phones with this technology.

WhatsApp facial recognition on iPhone

iPhone has a tool to improve security using biometric data such as facial recognition.

The additional security measure can be activated via Touch ID or Face ID on WhatsApp, but this is only possible via iPhone.

Open WhatsApp Settings

Select Account > Privacy > Screen lock

Turn on “Require Touch ID” or “Require Face ID”

Select the amount of time WhatsApp can be in standby mode before Touch ID or Face ID is required

