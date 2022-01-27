Whatsapp Plus version 18.90 news | Doctor Techno | Magazine

One of the novelties of the new version of WhatsApp Plus is that it has new emojis.

Whatsapp is one of the most used applications in the world, with more than 2 billion users, who communicate through this platform by sending messages or making calls to their contacts.

Its popularity has led to the development of applications that offer functions that the apps of messaging lacks, as is the case of WhatsAppPlus.

It’s about a APKs (Android Application Package) that manages to modify the composition of the Meta application (Facebook). One of its characteristics is that it has a increased ability to send files (up to 50 MB) and without reducing the quality of the photo, as occurs in WhatsApp (16MB).

News

One of the novelties of WhatsApp Plus 18.90 is that it has new emojis. The APK wants to differentiate itself from the original by adding more emoticons, which can only be seen by people who use the modified program.

New themes are also added to the application so that you can choose and determine what color or what wallpaper you want to have in WhatsApp Plus.

Now nobody will know that you are “Online”. In the version of WhatsApp Plus 18.90 you can hide the word “Connected” by simply activating a simple button from the Settings section. You can even choose which person you want to watch if you’re on-line or not.

Archived images. So that your mobile device does not fill up so quickly, WhatsApp Plus has implemented a new service so that all photos and videos are stored in the cloud and thus avoid taking up space on your smartphone.

Image of some of the emoticons that can be used in the new Whatsapp Plus update. Photo: Depor.com

Whatsapp Plus risks

Whatsapp Plus is not found in the Android app store. Those who want to install this program, must download the package APKs.

It is important to indicate that in the whatsapp terms of service It is expressly stated that “unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp”, because they violate the user’s security and privacy standards. (I)