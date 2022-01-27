WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.00.0: download and changes

We already have available WhatsApp Plus 2022 download 19.00.0, the first update of 2022, which includes interesting news. Especially the option to always appear online (online), which has important privacy implications.

We have already delved into what WhatsApp Plus 2022 is, an alternative version to the official app that adds many extras at the level of visual customization, exclusive functions and, above all, improvements in privacy.

Perhaps the most outstanding novelty of WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.00.0 is that it allows us always stay online, even when we do not use the application. That is, our contacts will always see “Online” in the conversation window when they open the chat.

This is equivalent to hiding “Online” in WhatsApp, because if we are always online, it is a piece of information that ceases to have value. The users will also not see the time of the last connectionand spy apps that monitor WhatsApp usage can no longer log hours of usage.

On the other hand, added a indicator that disappearing photos have been viewed of WhatsApp, and a new personal privacy menu.

Now WhatsApp Plus 2022 is based on official WhatsApp version 2.21.24.22. This is important because when new official features are released they need a recent version to work, plus the company fixes bugs and vulnerabilities in updates.

WhatsApp Plus 2022 is available for Android, and it is one of the most popular WhatsApp mods. That is, an alternative app modified by external developers, which unlock capabilities not available in the official version.

To install the mods you need to download them outside of the Android Google Play Store. Since they have been created by third parties, they represent a small risk of containing malware or that WhatsApp blocks our account, because in principle it does not approve its use.

Still, the risks are small compared to the benefits, especially if you’re using a popular mod like WhatsApp Plus 2022. The company was once aggressive against these third-party variants, but now the policy is looser, and they’ve even sprung up. Instagram mods.

In general, WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.00.0 is a good updateboth to install it for the first time if we are new to this topic and to update WhatsApp Plus and keep up to date with its latest news.

