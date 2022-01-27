WhatsApp gives the option to put a password on conversations

With the intention that nobody can review your chats, WhatsApp implemented a new trick to put a password when entering your conversations, so in Unotv.com We tell you step by step how to protect your information.

Before starting, it is important to mention that in order to apply this protection method you must have whatsapp updated and thus avoid the use of third-party applications, which could jeopardize the mobile device.

How to put password on WhatsApp? Step by Step

Go to Settings or Setting by WhatsApp.

Then go to Bill.

In this section go to Privacy and scroll down.

You will see the tab of “screen lock”. Activate it and you will have to put an easy-to-use password.

Depending on the operating systemthe application will ask for a password six-digit or request the fingerprintjust like him facial recognition in case of the latest editions of iPhone. Once the key is implemented, you will need to restart the application.

once rebooted WhatsAppwhen entering the application, the key code or password single access to all your conversationsso that the protected information will be more secure against possible cell phone theft or hacks.

Finally, it is pertinent to mention that cancel this function is only necessary repeat the procedure to disable the screen lock and be able to access your conversations without having to passwords or recognition by fingerprint.

WhatsApp is an application used by 2 billion people approximately, which represents 27% of the world’s population, so it’s important to keep your protected data at all times.