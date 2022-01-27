What is known about the movie about Formula 1 that Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton will film

Although he was unable to film the story of Ford vs Ferrari, Brad Pitt was guest of honor at the 24h of Le Mans in 2016. Now he will indulge himself, filming in the world of F1

Not even for Brad Pitt the world of racing is new, not even for Lewis Hamilton it is the one in Hollywood. Several media specialized in cinema coincide in announcing that finally both will share a set as actors, in a Formula 1 themed film what will produce Apple Original Filmsafter an arduous fight to win the bid with other giants of the entertainment industry such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal.

After failing in the attempt to Go Like Hellthe film that Pitt along with Tom Cruise they had to shoot to tell the story of Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles who finally starred Matt Damon and Christian Bale and that ended up being known as Ford vs. Ferrari, the project of making another motoring film was left as a pending issue. And not just for Brad Pittwho was just one of the actors in that movie that didn’t get the budget in 2018, but also for the producer of Jerry Bruckheimerdirector, Joseph Kosinski and the screenwriter Ehren Kruger. Bruckheimer’s last motorsport-themed film was Thunder daysa super production based on Nascar racingwho starred Tom Cruise with singular success in 1990.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale starred in the Ford vs Ferrari storyline at the movies, a film that was originally planned for Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, but for which the budget could not be mustered.

On the other hand, just as Cruise is, Brad Pitt is a racing fanatic, And he shows it every chance he gets. This is how he participated in the documentary Hitting the Apex , referred to the coincidence of six great aces of the MotoGP how have they been Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner and the late Marco Simoncelli. And as if this were not enough, he was a special guest of the 24 hours of Le Mans 2016in which he interacted with the authorities of the ACO (Automobile Club of the West), organizer of the traditional resistance competition and with the main participants of that edition, dominated by porsche a couple of years before his retirement.

The film doesn’t have a name yet.unless it is known, although it is known that another of the protagonists will be George Clooney, although the roles are not defined. What has transpired is that the plot of the film It will be about a former driver who returns to the world of racing as a mentor to a young talent, although he is tempted to return to the wheel of a car in order to achieve some more challenges. This role would be the one I play Brad Pitt.

Lewis Hamilton has often been strongly criticized for his life of pleasures and eccentricities

But what is at stake now, with the long silence of lewis hamilton After the controversial definition of 2021 F1 World Championshipis how much this situation could affect or influence the film’s script. It is worth remembering that the title was in the hands of Max Verstappen in circumstances unclear application of some rules at the end of the last race of the championship, and the injured party was precisely Hamiltonwho five laps from the end of the race, was the leader and was consecrating himself as Champion for the eighth time, which it would have meant staying like him greatest championship winner in historyabove Michael Schumacher (7) and Juan Manuel Fangio (5).

Hamilton’s life is truly an inspiration for a movie, not only for having conquered so many achievements, but for being the first driver of color to do so in F1, and for his fight against racismwhich boosted to such a level that before each Grand Prixall the pilots participate in a brief ceremony in which they wear a T-shirt with the inscription We Race as One (We run as one), and individual decision, several drivers kneel on the main straight from which the race will start a few minutes later.

Hamiton with Will Smith, in an F1 race to which the actor attended as a special guest

But also, Hamilton has been on several occasions by recording set of Hollywwod movies, has been related to the environment, has one of its longest residences of the year in the US and has been enthusiastic about ever participate in a film for the cinema.

Although few believe that the british retires from the tracks and do not take part in the 2022 championship, even if this does not happen, his permanence in the F1 world championship does not seem to last much longer so it would not be strange that, once the year started, we see Brad Pitt and George Clooney surrounded by cameras in some competitions.

