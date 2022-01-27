What is El Tri playing on this FIFA date heading to Qatar 2022?

It is the moment of definition in the Concacaf Qualifiers, the Mexican National Team faces the three teams that pursue it looking for the third direct place in the World Cup, while Canada and the United States meet. With these combinations, a large part of the tie will be defined.

Mexico will have three games with direct rivals, for that reason the results can be extreme. They face Jamaica (6th), Costa Rica (5th) and Panama (4th), either manage to impose a good advantage or life becomes complicated, the complexity of these duels is that the three teams risk their lives. The canaleros to secure the playoff and aspire to the direct ticket, Los Ticos and the Reggae Boyz play the last card to try to reach the playoff.

As in any aspect of life, there is the glass half full or half empty, the optimistic look and the frown of the pessimist. The muddy road. El Tri visits Jamaica in Kingston, a venue where the United States and Canada could not win, in case of losing or drawing, the Mexican team will put its future in the hands of Panama, if the canaleros defeat the Ticos, it would be above the Tata’s box and Mexico would fall to the reclassification zone.

Martino he would have three games without winning with the national team and the pressure would be at its highest level and he would be forced to win both games at home. A real nightmare.

The smooth path would be to beat Jamaica, for Costa Rica to defeat Panama, aspire to nine points and be aware of the duel between Canadians and North Americans to reach or surpass whoever loses that duel. He would practically be qualified and on the last FIFA date he could seek the first position of the octagonal. A spectacular dream.

In this way, if Mexico rescues nine points, it aspires to the first or second place in the tie, with half a ticket for Qatar, if it obtains six or seven it will maintain the second position and, rescuing five or fewer units, it would descend to the reclassification zone, with the spotlights red lights on again and a sea of ​​criticism.

To say that the father is playing for his position in Jamaica is very complicated, firstly because of the tight schedule of the matches and secondly because there is no plan B to execute immediately.

Soccer is about moments and current affairs tells us that the team with the best moment in the last four games is Canada with 10 points, followed by Panama with nine, the United States with seven, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica with six, El Salvador with one and Honduras without points.

Gerardo Martino he will have to solve three problems, the first is to find suitable substitutes for Raúl Jiménez, Chucky Lozano and Montes; the second is to get the team to recover their collective memory and play again as they did before the pandemic when they perfectly executed the Argentine’s proposal; the third is managing emotions no matter what the outcome.

Once again we confirm how fragile the reality of the national picture is.

This FIFA date heading to the world Cup It will be bipolar, it is very easy to go to the extreme that brings you closer to Qatar, just as you can end up in a playoff zone in a single match at a neutral venue. So to dream or live a nightmare?

