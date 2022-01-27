What does Britney Spears have? Everyone cares about your health

Britney Spears has had several discomforts and lost weight and asked that the photographers leave her alone. Photo: Getty

Britney Spears worried her millions of fans, who are constantly updated on everything that happens in her life, when she announced that she was having several health problems, which she associated with the symptoms she experienced when she was pregnant with her children Sean and Jayden. “I think I have a bug, the only thing that looks like this is her nausea when she was pregnant.”

The princess of pop, who a few days ago enjoyed a few days of vacation in Hawaii, along with her fiancé Sam Asghari, was very specific in telling how she has lived these days. “I sweat for the first time, then I go to the bathroom and throw up, it’s absolutely horrible, but I stay in the gym because I don’t want to go home and be sick in bed.” The interpreter of Toxic She has lost a couple of kilos, something that for her is a lot.

The 40-year-old singer, who a few months ago was released from the guardianship that her father, Jamie Spears, exercised over her for more than 13 years, also expressed that she has not been able to be calm, recovering at home, because the paparazzi They bother her too much, and she also wrote a strong message for them. “I wake up and my body is very vulnerable, but the media war dogs lurking outside my room put me on the defensive like they always have.” Britney gave them a recommendation, “if you’re out of my room trying to get another cheap picture of me…please go to the…and leave me alone”.

Other ills

Although the guardianship ended, Britney continues to deal with situations related to her family, as her father’s lawyers requested that all medical records that were linked to the process be revealed to the public, Judge Brenda Penny denied the request.