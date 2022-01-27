What cars does Checo Pérez drive outside of Formula 1?

Days before the start of the new season of the Formula 1the spotlights are on Czech Perezwho will participate in conjunction with the Red Bull squad on an impressive racing car that the company unveiled a few weeks ago.

Sergio Perez It’s one of the pilots favorite, especially of the fans mexicanswho hope that the city of Guadalajara will be among the first places throughout the 9 months that the competition lasts.

But beyond his racing prowess, another aspect about Czech Perez What draws the public’s attention is their preference in terms of cars “normal“, that is car drive in your daily life. We tell you which are the models that, it is said, are part of the collection that protects the garage of the driver of the F1.

What cars does Checo Pérez drive on a daily basis?

Contrary to what one might think, Sergio Perez He does not have a large collection of cars in his daily life, which he has kept private, so much of what his “normality” is like outside of society is unknown. Formula 1. Despite this, his fans have decided to dig a little into this topic that causes them so much curiosity, and various pages dedicated to uploading exclusive material from the pilotas well as the times that he has been caught off the track, revealed which are the cars that Czech Perez handles in its daily life.

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

East vehicle of the Japanese manufacturer Subaru is one of the cars that Sergio Perez possesses and uses for their daily activities. It is characterized by having an elegant sports design, while its interior stands out for its delicate details, designed to provide comfort and make the driver feel like he is driving a car of competition.

In terms of power, it is a fact that the pilot with more than 11 years in the F1 enjoy driving cars powerful, which is why this is an ideal model so that you do not miss your amazing single-seater. The Subaru from Czech Perez It has an aerodynamic design and a 2.5-liter engine, capable of exceeding 190 kilometers per hour.

Its price is around 655 thousand pesos, a very affordable cost if we consider the millionaire profits it obtains from its participation in the competitions.



Photo: www.subaru.com.mx

McLaren Spider MP4-12c

East vehicle is perhaps one of the favorites of the pilot born in Guadalajara, since he has been seen on a couple of occasions driving it with the style that characterizes him. It is a sporty model. McLaren Spider MP4-12c, with a design capable of stealing glances wherever it goes, as it has a pair of dihedral or butterfly doors, or what is the same, they open upwards.

Also, its orange color makes it look like a car worthy of appearing in a movie, so it would be impossible to ignore it if we were to see it at a traffic light, and even more so if the person driving it is one of the champions of the F1. The power of this car It is not far behind and on par with its design, it is created to reach speeds of up to 330 kilometers per hour and has a 592 horsepower engine.

The model of this McLaren It was discontinued in 2014, at which time its cost approached 226 thousand dollars. However, after they ceased to be produced and being a car so impressive, the price today could rise considerably, since it would already be a car of collection.



Photo: Wikicommons

It is said that the first car of Czech Perez was a Chevroletwhich makes it clear that the love that the pilot has to vehicles is universal, no matter what make or model they are. There is no information about this car about what happened to it or if the member of the Red Bull squad still has it, nor is it certain whether this pair of impressive engines are the only ones that it protects or they are just their favorites. .

