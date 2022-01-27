WeCrashed: the new series with Anne Hathaway Jared Leto arriving in March

Based on a podcast that investigated the success of the world-renowned, million-dollar coworking space WeWork, but also suffered a resounding decline.

The series is inspired by true events – and a love story at the center of it all. WeWork has grown from a one-off coworking space to a $47 billion global brand in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Starring SAG and Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed premieres worldwide on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 18, 2022, followed by new weekly installments every Friday throughout its eight-episode run through April 22.

The limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle. WeCrashed is the brainchild of Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award nominee “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Crevello (“The Long Dark”), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy Stupid Love”).

Requa and Ficarra are executive producers alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook are executive producers through their production company Paradox and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart are executive producers of Wondery.

Here we leave you a first teaser, to add the expectations of seeing two of the best actors together on screen.