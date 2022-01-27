Unveiled the new Games with Gold that will arrive in February

A lot of Xbox Game Pass and its incredible catalog of games that increases month by month, but few remember our beloved Games with Gold. Yes, those that are given away, for us forever, those that once exchanged we keep them. The problem is that it is true that lately they do not stand out enough to fill covers but they have not ceased to exist for that reason, and beware, because the occasional jewel continues to arrive.

Like this month, because Microsoft has already announced the new Games with Gold that will arrive in February, always respecting their corresponding dates and of course two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360 that will be backwards compatible. To have the opportunity to enjoy them for free, you already know that you must be members of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the current subscription that includes everything.

These are the new Games with Gold for February