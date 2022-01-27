Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: PS5 Review

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, see review of the new PS5 installment. Photo: PS5

Is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection an essential in your library? Or is it not worth spending on the new game for PS5, despite all the benefits offered by the new generation console. Find out in this review, before you jump into the movie theaters to watch the movie.

What is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection about?

This new collection belongs to uncharted, One of the most representative sagas of the brand, it is generally about a group of archaeological thieves who mix action, adventure and puzzles in the third person, with a balanced gameplay between shooting, stealth and the resolution of mysteries.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection brings together the history of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Y Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remastered to take advantage of the benefits of the new Sony console, PlayStation 5.

Now, is it worth knowing and having played a game before to understand and enjoy it? Yes and no, because personally, this writer had never felt so attracted to the saga, however, by taking control of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer the infatuation was instant.

Although there are some gaps in the stories that you do not fully understand, if you have not had the opportunity to have played something in the saga before, the experience does not detract from the fun at all and the same you enjoy the most to dive into the exploration , search for treasures, climb huge towers and put ourselves in check with smart and fun riddles.

Both stories fall in love, personally for two reasons, the perfect balance between the cinematics, the shooting sequences, the plot breaks, and the riddles that both Nathan and Chloe must solve, and the main one, when you finish each chapter, it’s like a scene from a movie but without losing control of the narrative of the video game, which means that you cannot stop or it is very difficult to do so until you finish it.

You will have to use stealth sometimes, be Very noisy and shoot everything that moves, likewise, in terms of performance, gameplay and immersion in the story, the game is a perfectly balanced scale, great job by naughty dog for PS4, which is now reborn in the new generation and which will undoubtedly encourage you to play the others. Now, what benefits does the new version offer.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection why have it on my PS5?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection does not include any type of extra content, there is no kind of expansion, how did it happen with the versions of Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima or Death Strandingas its name says, is a collection of the aforementioned video games.

Faced with this situation, the players who already had the opportunity to have them in your handsthey should not expect any change in the nature of the game, which to my taste, is not bad, because we are facing a great narrative that did not lack or have something left over.

What you will find is the three modes that both games of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Visual Fidelity mode, which runs at native 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, resulting in stunning image quality. The second is performance, which allows us to play at 60 frames, but sacrificing the image with a dynamic resolution already 120 frames at 1080 resolution.

The settings and the image are spectacular, they immediately highlight the console benefits new generation, in addition, the load times of the games are basically zero, but what I enjoyed the most is the sensation that it produces the DualSense, both from its haptic vibration and adaptive triggers. Especially when you drive a vehicle, knock out an enemy or get into a firefight.

Finally, the feeling of playing with headphones 3D Pulseenhance the experience, the sound quality intensifies and gives us not only a sound performance in terms of excellent music, but the perfect fusion with effects such as water, mud and even bullets.

doUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection invite me to the movies?

It should be noted that in Mexico, as well as in other regions of the world, those who buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PlayStation Store you can receive a movie ticket to go see the Uncharted movie. This promotion will be available until February 3, 2022. Yes, now being a gamer gives you the opportunity to go to the movies.

Tom Holland will put aside the suit Spiderman to participate, next to Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas” in “Uncharted”an American action-adventure fantasy film directed by Reuben Fleischer Y based on this video game series which bears the same name.

But if launching yourself to see one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is not enough, the price may be. Well it is 50 dollars, for the PS5 version, however, if you already had the PS4 version, you will only have to pay the difference, which would be about 10 dollars to do the upgrade digital to these remastered versions of PS5. If you have never played it, it is unquestionable in 10 but if you already know it and you are a fan, assess whether it is worth getting these improvements.