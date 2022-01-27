Uncharted final trailer, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

In less than two weeks we will be able to enjoy in cinemas Uncharted, and so that we know what awaits us, they have already released the trailer for the next action and adventure movie based on the famous video game by naughty dog for PlayStation, which will arrive exclusively at cinemas throughout Spain on February 11 by the hand of sony pictures.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, this film tells us as cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a great fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago and lost by the House of Moncada.

What at first was for both a robbery plan, turns into a heart attack race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Santiago Moncada does it (Antonio Banderas), who claims that he and his family are the true heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they’ll be in a position to find the five billion dollar treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother…but they’ll only get it. if you learn to work together.

Directed by Reuben Fleischer (zombieland, Venom), Uncharted is starring Tom Holland (The impossible, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The devil at all hours) Y Mark Wahlberg (The perfect Storm, infiltrators, Spenser: Confidential). The cast is completed by the actresses Sophia Ali Y tati gabrielle, and the Spanish actor Antonio Flags.