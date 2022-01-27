Totally Not Mark Wins YouTube Copyright Case Against Toei Animation — Kudasai

The YouTuber and anime critic Totally Not Mark reported on January 26 that the 150 copyright claims filed by Toei Animation against his videos have been removed after YouTube ruled in his favor in all copyright lawsuits filed against him. It’s a big win for the YouTuber, who Toei Animation he had retired years from his work at the end of 2021.

«I hope this is the last video I make like this. A lot has happened… Some great, some weird, and some I didn’t even know about. This is the latest update regarding Toei Animation», he wrote in his update on Twitter.

However, as a compromise after a long series of talks between Toei Animation, Youtube Y Totally Not Markhis videos are now blocked in Japan, where the fair use it is defined much more narrowly than in much of the world. If Toei Animation wants to block the videos in the rest of the world, it will have to win a court case. fair use in a non-Japanese court.

Chronicle

On December 11, 2021, Totally Not Mark revealed that they were the subject of 150 copyright claims on their channel, all of them filed manually by the Japanese animation studio. Toei Animation. In the video of last January 26, Totally Not Mark revealed that a YouTube staff member contacted him the next day, on December 12, to help him.

According to the YouTuber, that contact revealed that Toei Animation sent YouTube direct takedown notices for all 150 videos, that they could see the content removed from their channel immediately, and claims that they would terminate their channel entirely. Apparently, YouTube responded to those notices, asking Toei Animation to clarify whether he had considered fair use (fair use), and requesting further justification from the company.

Totally Not Mark stated in his video: «In response to this, Toei Animation broke YouTube’s policy, and instead of responding with a rationale for their takedown notices at YouTube’s request, they instead used their own tools behind YouTube’s back to manually claim and block each one of them. the 150 videos in my catalog of my content. So, in short, Toei Animation explicitly broke the rules in this case. It is important to note that if Toei Animation had argued that the videos violated Japanese law, YouTube probably would have respected their point, removed the videos worldwide, and may have removed my channel.».

And continued: “In this case, Toei Animation broke the rules of YouTube’s copyright policy, which made every one of those copyright claims and blocks filed against me, null and void.». Totally Not Mark He went on to explain that his contact warned him not to put all the videos back immediately, as Toei Animation could again justify their removal. Totally Not Mark explained that the Japanese interpretation of fair use is “much less solid” than in the territories in which it focuses, such as America or Europe. He stated that in the past month his YouTube contact has worked with Japanese YouTube and Toei Animation contacts to find a solution to the conflict.

At the request of YouTube, Toei Animation compiled a list of 86 videos that, in its opinion, should remain out of service. Totally Not Mark rated the list as “the most random assortment of videos i’ve ever seen“. Apparently the list was very incoherent. For example, he said that they asked for some of his series to be withdrawn from dragon ball, while others do not, despite the fact that they are, at first glance, very similar videos. «This is where I’m going to stop reviewing these videos“, He said Totally Not Mark in his response to YouTube. «Quite simply, either they are all well, or they are not. My most charitable reading of these decisions is that those at Toei Animation tasked with this task have literally no excuse, at this point, to produce such an incoherent and incomprehensible list of unacceptable and acceptable videos».

And continued: “Toei Animation has shownin your own list, who doesn’t understand the task or the standards he asks others to follow. This list is riddled with contradictions and incomprehensible choices that I personally find, both as head of a family and as a business owner, deeply disturbing. If Toei Animation doesn’t know the rules of its own game, how can it justify this behavior?». Following this response, Toei Animation continued to believe that the content of Totally Not Mark it’s piracy.

«With Toei Animation unwilling to budge on the matter, if they were to file a lawsuit in Japan, in a Japanese court they may have little chance due to the narrow application of their version of fair use.“, He said Totally Not Mark in your video. «And this is where YouTube did something it had never done before. A move that added a new step to copyright policy or protocol».

He continued: “So a legal copyright has to consider fair use or other copyright exceptions. My videos are broadcast in English and are clearly aimed at the Western world, which is why YouTube took the videos down in Japan… YouTube found that the videos could reasonably qualify for a fair use exception in most of the rest of the world.». As a result, the content will continue to be available in non-Japanese territories, which means that Toei Animation You will only be able to block videos outside of Japan if you do so in another country’s legal system. Totally Not Mark He concluded his video by thanking YouTube and his YouTube contacts who worked hard to resolve this situation for him.

Fountain: InvenGlobal

Copyright © 2022 Inven Global English, LLC. All rights reserved