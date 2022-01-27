Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas star in the final trailer for “Uncharted: Off the Map”

Nathan Drake beside Victor Sullivan, played by Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlberg they arrive on February 17 in cinemas with Uncharted: off the map. In the final trailer before the premiere they make it clear that they are going to mix a lot of adventure with humor and that they are betting on the dynamics of the characters. In addition, the last poster of the film and a video were released where Holland himself recounts his experience in the role.

sony pictures Y PlayStation Productions partnered to make possible this project directed by Reuben Fleischer (the same as Venom Y zombieland). The script was the responsibility of Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. who participated in feature films such as Men in Black: International, Transformers: The Last Knight and Iron Man.

The video game saga, which enchants fans for its balanced combination of action and adventure, is transformed into a film with a young and charismatic version of Nathan Drake, who on this occasion undertakes his first adventure as a treasure hunter in the company of the ingenious Victor Sullivan. This journey takes them around the world, in a tension that remains because they are looking for the greatest treasure in history. The investigation could also lead to Nathan’s brother, who has been missing for a long time. The actions of Drake, a specialist in restoring relics and searching for lost treasures, are complemented by the unorthodox methods of Sullivan, who lives recklessly.

Although it is not a direct adaptation of the video game, the film mixes several elements that lovers and faithful followers of adventures on consoles already know. To build your originality, Uncharted it also adds new aspects and multiplies the events that its two characters experience.

Uncharted

Uncharted: off the map It hits theaters on February 17.

