Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in search of Magellan’s lost treasure

MADRID, Jan 27. (CultureLeisure) –

Sony has released a new trailer for ‘Uncharted’which aspires to become the big blockbuster of the first quarter of the year before the landing of ‘TheBatman’. Tom Holland swaps Peter Parker for Nathan Drake, a young gold digger who teams up with an older bounty hunter, Victor Sullivan. They both seek to find Magellan’s lost treasure. They won’t be the only ones though.

The trailer shows the beginnings of Nathan and Sully as treasure hunters. The trailer also reveals that Sully has a link to the young fortune hunter’s past, as Drake discovers that he knew his brother Sam, disappeared years ago under mysterious circumstancesand that, precisely, Sam would be the key to finding the loot.

But are not the only ones. Moncada also appears in the trailer, the villain played by Antonio Banderas. The man considers the Magellan’s treasure It belongs to his family and, of course, he doesn’t want anyone to take away what he thinks is his property.

Also present in the trailer are Braddock and Chloe Frazer, played by Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali respectively. The first puts Nathan on alert, considering that Sully is not to be trusted..

With the now iconic scene of Tom Holland jumping between several giant packages falling from a plane, ‘Uncharted’ prepares its landing in theaters for this February 11, expanding, at last, the universe of video games created by Naughty Dog to the big screen.