Tobey Maguire tells for the first time what it was like to be Spider-Man again

More than a month after the emotional hangover that was seen in theaters Spider-Man: No way homesome involved have commented on how they felt participating in what is, without a doubt, the greatest spider hero movie ever made. Andrew Garfield did not tell him about his participation, not even his ex, Emma Stone, and Holland assures that it has been very hard to live with the spoilers around all the hype that snatches the production. But what about Tobey Maguire? By far, he was the longest without putting himself in the shoes of Peter Parker (14 years) and although he does not have an emotional relevance for him like that of Garfield, the truth is that he has loved getting together with his two companions.

Through an interview for comic bookthe first spider-man of cinema has pointed out that his participation has been a nice way to review a stage: “The important thing was to get together with these people, review part of my history and have an opportunity to get together. There are personal things, too, that are in a way a kind of conclusions or a way of revising… I’m not sure how to say it, I don’t want to say closing the chapter, but I do want to review it and give it a resolution and join this lovely creative spirit ” .

Without a doubt, Tobey Maguire is the one for whom time has passed the most. The actor began his superheroic career with barely 30 years old and currently 46. In the tape itself, he even jokes about the real back problems that the actor had during the sequels and for which the studio almost dispensed with his contract. Even with the discomfort caused by the lycra of the suit, the interpreter recognized the power and how important it was for the people: “There’s so much affinity for the character, it’s so important to so many people, that once you get over the embarrassment of wearing spandex you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that’s cool.’

Finally, Maguire commented how glad he is to having met Garfield and Holland. “I felt super safe and we were all on the same team, at the service of each other, and that left us with this… I don’t know how to explain it, but this experience was adorable, fun and creative,” concluded the eldest of the Parkers.