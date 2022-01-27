Tigres winks at Luis Suárez with ‘Diente’ López: “Last night I had a dream”

Tigres winked at Luis Suárez, a striker who has six months left on his contract with him Atletico Madrid. The felines took advantage of the call of their striker Nicholas Lopez to the selection of Uruguay to publish a photograph of the ‘Tooth’ next to the ‘Gunman’.

“Last night I had a dream. And what did you dream?”, was the text that he published tigers on their social networks. The phrase was accompanied by a photograph of Suárez and López together in a training of the selection of Uruguay.

– Last night I had a dream

The charrúas will dispute two vital duels in the Conmebol Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 on this FIFA Datesame as it will be the presentation of Diego Alonso on the Uruguayan bench after the departure of Óscar Washington Tabárez.

the activity of Uruguay It will begin this Thursday with its visit to Paraguay and will close next Tuesday, the day on which they will receive Venezuela.



The Uruguayan team is currently out of the qualifying zone Qatar 2022 in the Conmebol Qualifiers. It is located in the seventh position with 16 units, but it is only one point away from the fifth, playoff place, and the fourth step, places occupied by Peru and Colombia, respectively.

Uruguay reaches the fifteenth day with four games without knowing the victory. After the 1-0 win over EcuadorThey tied goalless against Colombia, before adding three falls. In view of Brazil lost 4-1, later 0-1 with Argentina and, finally, 3-0 against bolivia, a result that cost him his job Oscar Washington Tabarez.

On the other hand, ‘Tooth’ Lopez could debut with the senior team of his country, since previously he had only been considered for the U-20 of Uruguay. However, the Apertura 2021 scoring championship, which he shared with German Berterame, prompted him to the first call for Diego Alonso.