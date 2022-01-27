This new mid-range mobile drops its price to 158 euros

The new Redmi Note 11S can be yours with one of its first discounts, save 25 euros on the brand’s new terminal.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 family was presented just a few days ago and we are already beginning to see on different platforms your first discounts. There are 4 members of this new family: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if we talk about discounts, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S take the lead with the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.

thanks to a exclusive and limited discount Available on AliExpress from January 28 to 29, the launch price of the Redmi Note 11S drops to 285 euros. We are talking, of course, about the standard version of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in which you can get 25 euros extra discount when using the code AELOVE25.

In case you prefer the Redmi Note 11, its price is even lower. The version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be yours for only 201 eurosto this you can subtract 20 euros discount With the code REDMI20. And as if that were not enough, you have a special coupon with an additional 10 euros discount applicable on the web.

Why bet on the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S

This new Redmi Note 11 stands out for being one of the most balanced phones on the market and the most affordable of this family. A promising mid-range terminal that shines thanks to its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6805,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90-hertz refresh rate and Android 11 with MIUI 13.

We can also find in the photographic section a main sensor 108 megapixels, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, finally, the front camera has 13 megapixels. Aesthetically, it is a mobile with a rear made of plastic and slightly curved on its sidesyou can choose it in black, blue or in an attractive gradient.

As for the Redmi Note 11Swe will not be able to find great differences with the Redmi Note 11, really share many similaritiesone of the main ones is the 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, they are also almost identical on the screen and on the back that maintains the lateral curvatures, as well as the colors in which you can acquire it. Some of the small differences that characterize the Redmi Note 11S are its peculiar MediaTek Helio G96 processor and its main camera of 108 megapixels.

Although the best thing is, without a doubt, the price of both terminals. Due to its success and a few days after its launch, it is possible to get the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S with the best prices seen so far. You should not miss this opportunity to buy the Redmi Note 11 for only 201 euros, or the Redmi Note 11S for 285 euros. What’s more, the first 600 orders will receive a Redmi Buds 3 Pro as a gift.

Related topics: Mobiles, Chinese mobiles, Offers, Xiaomi Redmi

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!