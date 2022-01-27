This is the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

MADRID, 1 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

Peacock is already preparing the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 90s series starring Will Smith. Fiction has found its protagonist, who will give life to the young version of the main character.

Jabari Banks will play young Will in the new production. Peacock broke the news through a video in which Smith appears giving the news to the interpreter. “From the bottom of my heart I want to congratulate you. You got the role of Will in Bel-Air,” says the star.

“I’m readyBanks says. “It’s a dream come true. The series has had a huge impact on my life. It’s amazing.“, he confesses. At the moment the rest of the actors that make up the cast are not known.

The series, which has already received the go-ahead for a second season, is inspired by a trailer by writer-director Morgan Cooper that went viral in 2020. The clip reexamined the central premise of the comedy through a more dramatic vision., exploring the personal and socioeconomic conflicts inherent in the story.

“Set in modern-day America, Bel Air is a dramatic analogy of the sitcom of the 90 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with one-hour episodes based on the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philly to the mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into conflicts, emotions and prejudices inherent features that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering nods to the original series” reads the official synopsis.

In addition to directing and co-writing the new series, Cooper will also executive produce alongside Smith. TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as showrunners. Bel-Air is expected to open in 2022.