This is the new free face for your Apple Watch that you can get now

In honor of black history month beginning in a few days, Apple has released a new braided Solo Loop strap for Apple Watch and a new watch face. titled Unity Lights this sphere shows the colors of the unit logo and it is already available in our watches.

A newer dial than it appears

Through a notification (and also through a press release) Apple has announced the availability of this new sphere. A very minimalist dial that uses analog hands of the clock to display a striking gradient of colors.

Apple claims that this sphere has been created using 2D ray tracing, a technology that we have never seen before in a sphere. Thanks to this system, each pixel on the screen of the Apple Watch can simulate “the light and shadow that fall through it while the movement of the hands of the clock simultaneously reveals and hides the light, changing dynamically throughout the day”.

A sphere that we can configure both with the background in black and white and also in full screen mode or with the circular dial. With four complications and space for the minute marks, this dial is meant to accompany the new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and its curious design, a strap that is currently only available in the US store.

This is one more of the micro-events that Apple is preparing to celebrate black history month. Along with these new features, the company has planned an activity challenge for the Apple Watch, as well as highlighting certain related content on Podcasts, Apple Music and more.