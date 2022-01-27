this is the complete list of Xiaomi phones that will update

There have been many occasions when we have talked about MIUI 13 and its Global version from Xiaomi World. And it is that this new layer of personalization was causing a lot of expectation among the company’s users and now, finally, Xiaomi has just officially announced that MIUI 13 Global comes to our lives.

As you know, this announcement was made during the launch event of the new Redmi Note 11 family which, as expected, They arrive with MIUI 13 installed from the factory. In addition to these, many other devices from the Chinese firm are going to be updated during the first quarter of this year, and in this post we detail which will be the first lucky ones.

After a long wait, MIUI 13 Global is already among us

As we told you during its presentation back on December 28 of last year when it became official in China, MIUI 13 will bring with it some very important news at the level of system optimization to correct problems that users have been experiencing since previous versions, giving a leap in quality in terms of general performance and, above all, performance in third-party applications that we install on our phones.





Another interesting detail that is introduced in this version are the new Widgets presented by Xiaomi with dynamic designs although, yes, At the moment the Widgets store present in the Chinese ROMs will have to wait in principle. Other elements are also incorporated, such as exclusive high-resolution wallpapers and even a new anti-fraud caller ID system and detection of dangerous applications, tremendously useful in these times.

That said, we have to tell you that, as expected, the new Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G They will be the first Xiaomi devices to bring this new version from the factory although, yes, all of them based on Android 11.





As Xiaomi has advanced us, these will not be the only phones that will be able to enjoy MIUI 13 soon, and that is that the Chinese firm itself has shared a list of devices that will be updated during the first quarter of this year to both the Global and European ROMs, something that we hope will take place over the next few weeks.

The list of smartphones that will update to MIUI 13 Global shared by Xiaomi is as follows: