This is the amount that Emma Stone earned for La la land

One of the Emma Stone’s first appearances on the big screen was in the comedy “super bad” in 2007, when I was 18 years old. Before that, the actress had a role in the pilot of “The New Patridge Family”, followed by some guest roles on various television shows.

There is no doubt that from 2010 was the great leap for Emma Stone. The actress starred “It is said of me”, “Zombieland”, “The Help”, Y “The amazing Spiderman”. And of course, ‘La La Land‘, the musical comedy in which he starred alongside Ryan Gosling.

When Stone joined the film directed by Damien Chazelle, the interpreter was already a nominee for Oscar. The actress received great recognition for her performance in the film “Birdman” from 2014. Then came the turn of La La Land and the feat of having been one of the highest paid actresses of 2017.

According to the Forbes site, Emma Stone made a total of 26 million dollars. According to reports, the actress made $22.5 million for his work on the musical. What is not clear is what percentage of that figure corresponds to his starting salary, since the film had a budget of $30 million dollars.

After his appearance in La La Land, the protagonist was awarded multiple prizes, among them, the Oscar for Best Actress. In 2019, he received his third nomination for Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the tape “The favourite”. Just a week ago, it was confirmed that Stone will be back for the sequel to “cruel“, where he played Cruella de Vil, the famous Disney villain.

The confirmation of the second part of the film comes after a successful premiere amid the pandemic. Despite the risks, the film grossed $221 million. In addition to Stone, the return of the director is expected Craig Gillespie and the screenwriter Tony McNamara. At the moment there is no release date, but it is speculated that it could launch in 2022 or 2023.

