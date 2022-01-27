This is how you can know if your identity has been stolen

Identity theft is impersonate a person, assume your identity before others either in public or private, in order to access certain resources or to obtain credits and other benefits on behalf of the person from whom the information was usurped.

Next Friday, January 28, the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data. For this reason, ESET, a leading computer security company, issued a guide to alert about identity theft.

According to Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, Head of the ESET Latin America Research Laboratory, cybercrime annually generates millionaire costs globally and stolen data is often sold on dark web forums.

Depending on the type of identity theft generated, it may be the use given to the acquired data. For example, it could be used to hijack retail accounts that have preloaded card details and use this access to fraudulent transactions.

Other of the most frequent uses is to request lines of credit in the name of the victim and commit fraud through health insurance or tax refunds.

How do I know if I am a victim of identity theft?

There are several signs that can warn of this crime. Between them:

>Detect unusual activity in the movements of an account or card, even small discrepancies can be indicators of fraud.

>Receive a security breach notice. All types of notifications related to this topic should be analyzed and taken with caution.

>If the online accounts stop working, tampering with them is detected or if the accounts were hacked. This is a sign that someone else may have access to your keys.

>Having trouble filing taxes. At this point use is made of Social Security numbers and other personal data.

>Problems with a medical bill or claim for services that were not received.

>Phone calls from debt collectors.