this is her hair without extensions

The iconicity of the artist is measured, among many other factors, by the physical features that immediately remind you of that person. Thus, Cher is related to her long straight jet hair, Madonna by her iconic —and missing— diastema and Ariana Grande for her ponytail. A hairstyle that he has championed since he rose to world fame in 2014 and that he has faithfully maintained in video clips, tours and public presentations. We can rarely see her without this polished and voluminous ‘look’, although it has happened before. When this has happened, the option B that the interpreter usually chooses is an XXL straightening with a center parting. Although in quarantine we saw her with curly hair! Either way, her extensions always accompany her. Now, without precedent, she has briefly appeared without them during an Instagram story.

It happened this weekend, during a brief intervention on the director’s Instagram Jon M. Chu, where he commented on his latest film, ‘In The Heights’. A positive review that quickly attracted the attention of his more than 240 million followers on Instagram. Partly because of her unexpected capillary revelation. In the video, Grande appeared without its famous extensions and opted for an updo with a small bow that reveals the actual length of her hair.

Why do you always use ‘ponytail’?

It was she herself, through a Facebook post, who in 2014 cleared up our doubts by answering why she always opts for this characteristic hairstyle that she rarely deviates from. She pays attention because the reason is weighty:

“Since people are giving me a hard time with my hair, I will proceed to explain the situation. For four years I had to bleach my hair red every two weeks for ‘Sam & Cat.’ As you might guess, that completely destroyed my hair. Now I’m a brunette and I wear extensions, but I go for the ponytail because my real hair is broken and it looks silly when I let it down. I tried on wigs and they looked RIDICULOUS. As annoying as it is for you to have to see my same hairstyle all the time, it’s what works for me and makes me feel comfortable in years [… ] So please give my hair a break or just don’t look at it. It’s just hair.”

Be that as it may, the truth is that Ari is fabulous with or without extensions, although if she looks especially comfortable with her ‘ponytail’, the world will have to accept it. Beyond her ‘look’ —always in vogue—, her talent and commercial success speak for themselves.

