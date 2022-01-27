this highly advanced smartwatch sinks its price

The TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is a high-end smartwatch that drops its price on Amazon. They are 90 euros discount, do not miss it.

The TicWatch Pro 3 LTE its price plummets right now on Amazon, it’s the perfect opportunity to get this great smartwatch. It is one of Mobvoi’s high-end models, which has a good AMOLED screen, excellent performance and a great battery, in addition to 4G to use it for calls. All this, and much more, for €269.99 in amazon.

It is one of the best offers featuring the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE since its launch, as it allows you to save 90 euros in the purchase. That’s right, this smart watch has an original price of 359.99 euros. In addition to the great savings, buying the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE means getting one of the best smartwatches on the market. eye, because it also has NFC and is waterproof, He does not lack anything.

Buy the TicWatch Pro 3 4G with a 90 euro discount

That the TicWatch Pro 3 is a high-end smartwatch is something that is clear from the first time we see it. In addition to comfortable, it is a resistant device that will be able to face all your adventures while you carry it on your wrist. It has a sporty style, with a body made of stainless steel and a solid silicon strap that you can exchange for other 22-millimeter straps. In addition, it is suitable for swimming thanks to its waterproof.

One of the most striking aspects of this smartwatch is that it mounts a double screen. Yes, you read correctly, it has two screens. First, equip a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Also, he has another transparent screen that only shows the essential data (time, steps taken, heart rate, etc.) and that it is focused on saving battery.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is a smart watch that behaves very well thanks to the team formed by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100, 1GB RAM and Wear OS as operating system. You will be able to move between applications and launch them very quickly. Also, by having LTE connectivity, you can use the watch to send and receive calls, for which it also equips a speaker and a microphone.

Among the Google applications that the watch has, is Google Pay. Thanks to technology NFC, you can also use the Mobvoi model to pay for your purchases. The last section that confirms its excellence is that of autonomy, since the 577mAh battery is qualified to withstand three days of use taking all the game out of it. If you only use the essential functions, the duration can even reach 45 days.

All these features confirm that the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is a very advanced smart watch. With it you can make calls, pay for your purchases, track your physical activity and health, and much more. Take advantage of the 90 euro discount offered by Amazon to get it.

Related topics: Offers, Technology, Wearables

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!