They steal the cables of several Tesla Superchargers to sell the copper

Tesla charging stations are no stranger to vandalism. In Canada, the cables of four Superchargers disappeared overnight, and it is speculated that thieves could have nipped them up to sell the copper and aluminum parts.

Supercharger stations are one of Tesla’s great assets in the electric vehicle market. The American manufacturer has more than 3 000 stations spread across the United States, Europe and Asia, each with several charging terminals. The most recent V3 terminals have a maximum power of 250-300 kW, which allows to increase the autonomy of a Tesla by 200 kilometers with a charge of 10 minutes.

But that requires big, solid, highly efficient cables, which have apparently become a target for copper thieves. A Tesla owner named Kyle Conway shared on Twitter how four Superchargers were left from a station in Surrey, Canada. It is clear that the thieves only wanted the cables, because the rest of the terminals were left intact.

According to the Canadian version of Scrap Metal Pricer, a kilo of copper fetches US$3.52 on the scrap market, while a kilo of aluminum can fetch US$1.50. Tesla faces a much bigger loss as it will have to replace wires amid a supply crisis that has driven up the prices of absolutely everything. Superchargers better have good vandal insurance.