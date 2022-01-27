They deny a heart transplant to a man who decided not to get vaccinated

A hospital in the United States rejected a patient as a candidate for a heart transplant because, in part, the man was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

DJ Ferguson, 31, is in dire need of a new heart, but Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital has removed him from its waiting list, his father, David, said.

As David explained, the Covid vaccine is against the “basic principles” of his son, who “does not believe in it.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital stated that it had taken such action in compliance with its policies on the matter.

In a statement, the medical center explained to the “BBC” its position: “Given the shortage of available organs, we do everything possible to ensure that a patient who receives a transplanted organ has the best chance of survival.”

A spokesperson added that the hospital requires “the Covid-19 vaccine and (certain) lifestyle behaviors from transplant candidates to create both the best environment for a successful operation and to optimize patient survival.” after the transplant, since their immune system is drastically suppressed.

The hospital’s carefully worded statement could indicate that there are other factors beyond Ferguson’s vaccination status for his ineligibility, but the facility declined to discuss further details to preserve patient privacy.

The health center added that most of the 100,000 people on waiting lists for organ transplants will not receive one within five years due to a shortage of available organs.

Fear of cardiac inflammation

Ferguson has been in the hospital since November 26, 2021.

suffer a hereditary heart problem which causes your lungs to fill with blood and fluid, according to the text of the campaign of the collective financing platform GoFundMe, which Amanda, a friend of the family, organized to seek help with medical costs.

Amanda explains in the text that Ferguson’s reason for not getting vaccinated is his concern that he might experience heart inflammation, something that could be dangerous given the weakness of his heart.

This is a secondary effect potential of the coronavirus vaccine that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes is rare and temporary.

The CDC encourages transplant recipients and those in their immediate circles to get fully vaccinated and boosted.

Dr. Arthur Caplan, director of medical ethics at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, told “CBS News” that after any organ transplant, the immune system of the patient is as if it were off and even a common cold can be fatal.

“Organs are in short supply, we’re not going to distribute them to someone who has little chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance of surviving after surgery,” Dr. Caplan said.

Ferguson, a father of two with a third on the way, remains in the hospital, loved ones say.

His family has stated that he is too weak to be transferred to another hospital and that “he is running out of time”.

“My son is fighting pretty bravely. He has integrity and principles that he really believes in and that makes me respect him even more,” said his father, David. “It’s his body. It’s his choice.”

It’s not the first time an unvaccinated American has faced health care hurdles in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a Minnesota woman sued her local hospital after doctors tried to remove her unvaccinated husband from the ventilator he had been attached to for two months.

A little more than 63% of the US population has already received two doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus and about 40% already have the third booster dose.

