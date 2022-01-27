These would be the dates for the days Without VAT in 2022

Day without VAT in Colombia. Reference image.

The Ministry of Finance revealed this January 26 the possible dates to carry out the days Without VAT in the year, thus promoting a measure that was born in order to help trade and give movement to the economy.

According to the Treasury portfolio, the first of these days will take place on March 11 as President Iván Duque confirmed a few weeks ago; the second day would be June 17, close to the date of payment of the first premium of the year, also fulfilling the call of the merchants’ union (Fenalco).

The last date of the year to buy without VAT would take place on December 2, with the aim that Colombians advance purchases for Christmas and New Year.

These dates are not definitive, since the national government must be expected to publish the decree with the official dates, after the decision is made.

The day without VAT has served for Colombians to buy products with discounts, among which are: clothing, technology, household appliances, sports equipment, school supplies, toys and even agricultural goods and supplies.

During 2021, the tax benefit represented sales of around $31.42 billion, according to official figures. The increase in online shopping was a key factor in these dates of tax exemptions, because according to the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce, sales through digital channels reached $700 billion, with 1,890,000 transactions, on the last Day Without VAT. When adding this result with the one reported in the two previous days, the figure represents sales of $2.4 billion for electronic commerce.

The president of this organization, María Fernanda Quiñones, assured at the time that: “Without a doubt, electronic commerce in the country is established as a key ally to satisfy the needs of Colombians and boost the country’s economy. The Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce and all its members will continue working to strengthen eCommerce and guarantee successful and safe shopping experiences”.

Despite the relief that this day without VAT can generate in the pockets of Colombians, economic experts assure that inflation would not be so beneficial for this fiscal measure. Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank Colpatria, assured in Portfolio that the effectiveness will be different, “Well, VAT is removed for one or two months, but later it will return, and in medium-term terms the effect will end up being neutral. In terms of the effectiveness of the measure, it will definitely be different.”

He insisted that this measure has been shown in other countries to be effective when it is necessary to boost the economy in its lowest hours, but “in a normal economy, agents get used to it and begin to act to take advantage of those days.”

The expert told that economic portal that the success of the 2021 VAT Free Day was due to the fact that the country was in a process of economic recovery, there were many products and merchants needed to get out of them, but this year could be different.

“Last year the days without VAT were successful because we were in an important process of economic recovery, there were many inventories and we needed to get out of them. This year is another story, surely in 2021 we will grow above 10%, there are no more inventories and the economy is running much more normally, so I am not sure that another date will drive sales much more “

KEEP READING:

Google and AmCham Colombia launch a tourism platform for MSMEs

The OECD accepts the complaints against multinational owners of El Cerrejón