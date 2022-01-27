These will be the changes that the app will have on iPhone

The most used messaging application by many, WhatsApp, recently updated for device users iPhoneor the operating system iOS. This new version of the application includes some new tools, for example being able to pause and continue recording on voice notes.

These new features of the application are available in version 22.5.75. and you can get it through the App Store, although there are some that you must activate from the system settings.

New WhatsApp tools

The new version of the application for iOS brings with it new functions and tools, one of them is compatibility with the Focus Mode application (concentration mode) which allows you to choose the type of notification you will receive depending on the mode you choose for your WhatsApp.

It also has support for the AirPods notification feature, as it now lets you choose whether you want Siri to read all notifications or just messages with mentions.

Among these new functions, there is one that was only available in the beta version of WhatsApp, which is the possibility of pausing and continuing to record a voice note.

It’s important to remember that these new features are only available for iOS 15, so if you have an older version, you’ll need to update your iPhone’s operating system.

Transfer your chats from Android to iPhone

A tool that many users undoubtedly appreciate is the possibility of transferring WhatsApp conversations even when they are on an Android phone. Now if you want to change your device, it will not matter what operating system you have, since you can continue to keep your chats and shared files.

Although in order to achieve this, the user will have to use an application called ‘Move to iOS’. Despite all these new tools, WhatsApp has not confirmed anything regarding the reactions of the messages, as it happens in Facebook Messenger.

Don’t miss out on everything new that WhatsApp brings and keep your app updated.