These are the impressive salaries that The Avengers received during their time in the franchise

It is not in dispute that Marvel is one of the biggest and most important superhero franchises in the film industry. Currently the studio is going through its fourth phase and continues to be successful, but it has been setting a trend for years. With the arrival of The Avengers on the big screen, he has known how to capture the fans of Stan Lee’s comics and thus generate a wave of followers who remain very firm today.

However, beyond that Marvel progresses over time and little by little new characters arrive in the franchise, the truth is that phase three of the study was, without a doubt, the most successful. Actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman and more triumphed in it. These artists were the ones who knew how to open the way to the present of the Cinematographic Universe, but at the same time the ones who marked entire generations.

So much so that, even though today and after avengers endgame They are no longer part of the MCU, the reality is that they were and continue to be the best paid of the entire cast that is part of this world of superheroes. There are many performers who now participate in the films of Marvel, but at the moment there is none that manages to overcome them. In fact, the impressive salaries they received for the different films they were a part of is proof of this.

The impressive salaries of these Marvel actors:

1. Robert Downey Jr:

He is the incomparable and remembered interpreter of Iron Man. His last appearance was in avengers endgamebut long before he participated in some of the great successes of Marvel and this charged for those works.

– Avengers: Infinity War (2018) : 75 million dollars.

– Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) : five million dollars just for three days of work.

– Avengers (2012) : 50 million dollars.

– Iron Man (2008) : $500,000.

2. Chadwick Boseman:

He is one of the most remembered artists of the MCU. The actor starred in Black Panther with which he rose to international fame and this 2022 will probably see the sequel to his film in which a tribute will be paid to him after his death in 2020. But, in addition to fame, his work in the franchise also brought a good reward.

– Black Panther (2018) : two million dollars.

3.Mark Ruffalo:

The recognized and current Hulk. His work is highly acclaimed by the public and many of them crowned him as the best interpreter of this angry superhero. In addition, he was also a part of some Avengers movies.

– Avengers (2012) : between two and three million dollars.

4. Scarlett Johansson:

His character is one of the most beloved in the entire superhero industry. Black Widow has not only set a trend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also left a huge mark on the generations that grew up alongside her. Therefore, the actress was very well rewarded for this achievement.

– Black Widow (2021) : 15 million dollars.

– Avengers (2012) : between four and six million dollars.

5.Chris Evans:

The iconic and one of a kind Captain America. His character remains unparalleled within Marvel and his portrayal as well. The artist’s films were a complete rage while they were part of the franchise and, therefore, the study knew how to benefit the actor.

– Avengers: infinity war (2018) : 15 million dollars.

– Captain America: Civil War (2016) : 15 million dollars.

6.Chris Hemsworth:

He is one of the few Avengers that is still a part of Marvel. After avengers endgamethe story of the God of Thunder was left unfinished, but will continue in his next film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Know how much the actor earned for that participation and the previous ones.

– Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) : 20 million dollars.

– Avengers: Infinity War (2018) : 15 million dollars.

– Thor: Ragnarök (2017) : 15 million dollars.

– Thor (2011) : $150,000.

7. Benedict Cumberbatch:

Dr. Strange is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. In fact, this 2022 will release his second solo film in which the consequences of the opening of the multiverse will really be known. He knows how much the actor earned for playing this role.

– Dr Strange in the multivers of madness (2022) : $7.5 million plus royalties.

– Dr Strange (2016) : Around 5.5 million dollars.