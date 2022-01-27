These are the favorites in the Oscars 2022 nominations

This Thursday, January 27, the vote has been opened to elect the nominees that will compete in the race for the Oscars 2022. Said voting will be open until February 1 and the final candidates to the statuettes will be released on tuesday february 8. The one in 2022 will be the esaying number 94 of these awards. We review what are the main bets and forecasts at best actor and leading actress, and best film.

According to different media that regularly handle information about the cinema, they point out the following names as potential nominees for best actor: Will Smithfor “The Williams Method”; benedict cumberbatchfor “The power of the dog”; Andrew Garfieldfor “Tick, tick… boom!”; Denzel Washingtonfor “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Peter Dinklagefor “Cyrano”.

Will Smith (53 years old), still has no Oscar in their windows despite the fact that has two previous nominations. He would be one of main candidates to win the statuette for best male performance for his role in “The Williams Method”. In the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green gets into the skin of the father of iconic tennis players Serena and Venus Williams.

Will Smith poses during a photocall at Wimbledon. DPA

The British benedict cumberbatch (45 years old) could receive his second nomination for the best leading actor. His performance in Jane Champion’s film “The Power of the Dog” as one of the Burbank brothers it could earn him a place among the finalists. Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a tough cowboy who is part owner of a huge ranch in Montana with his brother George.

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives to attend the premiere of ‘The Power of the Dog’. DPA

Like those mentioned above, the Angeleno interpreter Andrew Garfield (38 years old) also does not have to his credit no awardalthough you could receive the second nomination of his career. Garfield is Jonathan Larson in the feature film “Tick, tick…boom!” by New York director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Larson is a Thirty-something aspiring playwright who fights to fulfill his dream. However, he constantly asks himself if he is worth it, looking somewhat frustrated and anxious about not being close to his aspiration.

American actor Andrew Garfield (right). Europe Press

The fourth in discord that would have more options to enter the shortlist to win the award for best leading actor would be Denzel Washington (67 years). The American actor, who already has an award for best actor, could opt for his sixth nomination. Washington steps out of his usual roles to play Lord Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, Directed by Joel Coen.

Actor Denzel Washington. Ruben Plaza

Peter Dinklage (52 years old) could be the one who closes the list of five possible finalists for Best Male Performance. The one from New Jersey has never been nominated for the Oscars, and would therefore be facing the first opportunity of his career. In Cyrano, from director Joe Wright, Dinklage steps into the role of Cyrano de Bergerac, a 17th-century French novelist and playwright.

Peter Dinklage attends the UK premiere of the film

In a second step and therefore with fewer options to take the statuette they would be Javier Bardemfor “Being the Ricardos”; Nicolas Cagefor “Pig”; Leonardo Dicapriofor “Don’t look up”; Bradley Cooperfor “The Alley of Lost Souls”, and joaquin phoenixfor “C´Mon c´mon”.

favorite actresses

Refering to best actressdifferent experts and academics, attending to prizes already awarded and analyzing the interpretations, see as safer bets Kristen Stewartfor “Spencer”; Olivia Colemanfor “The Dark Daughter”; Nicole Kidmanfor “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gagafor “The House of Gucci” and Alan Haimfor “Licorice Pizza”.

Kristen Stewart (31 years old) has a long history of nominations and awards, although he has not yet no Oscar in their windowsY not even a previous nomination to these awards. She would be one of main candidates to win the statuette for the best female performance for his role in “Spencer”. In the film directed by Pablo Larraín, he gets into the skin of the ill-fated Princess Diana of Wales. She gets the chance and is on her way to being Queen of England, but Diana decides over a weekend that her marriage isn’t working out and that she needs a change.

American actress Kristen Stewart. DPA

the british Olivia Coleman (47 years old), who already has an Oscar for “The Favourite”, could receive his second nomination. His performance in the film Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Dark Daughter” as a university professor it could be worth it to occupy a place among the finalists. Colman plays Leda, a university professor who goes on vacation to Greece during a summer vacation. On a Greek beach he becomes obsessed with a young mother and her daughter. That will lead her to face situations from her past.

English actress Olivia Colman arrives at the photocall for the film

Nicole Kidman (54 years old) has to his credit a single award (for ‘Las Horas’)and could receive the fourth career nomination. Kidman is Lucille Ball in the film “Being the Ricardos”, by New York director Aaron Sorkin. The film recounts the days in which the production of the successful series “I Love Lucy” takes place. During that period of time, Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) will have to deal with a crisis that could end their marriage and her career.

Nicole Kidman arrives before the premiere of

The fourth in discord that would have more options to enter the shortlist to win the award for best leading actress would be Lady Gaga (35 years). The American actress and singer, who has numerous awards for his songsyou could choose your second nomination to the best actress. Gaga performs to Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”, directed by Ridley Scott. The film is an adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed. Reggiani, known as the “black widow of Italy”is the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the gucci fashion empire. The film revolves around Murder of Maurizio Guccithat presumably it was ordered and organized by Patrizia Reggianihis ex-wife.

American actress and singer Lady Gaga arrives to attend the premiere of the film

Alan Haim (30 years old) could be the one to close the list of five possible finalists for Best Female Performance. The Los Angeles actress would be facing her first nomination. In “Licorice Pizza”, from director Paul Thomas Anderson, Haim gets into the role of Anala Kane, a young photography assistant in the mid-1970s. The film recounts his life and that of Gary Valentine, a boy ten years younger than her. He tells how they grow up, meet, start dating and end up falling deeply in love.

Actress Alana Haim talking about the film

Out of the final pools they would stay Jessica Chastainfor “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Penelope Cruzfor “Parallel Mothers”; Rachel Zeglerfor “West Side Story”; Frances McDormandfor “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Jennifer Hudsonfor “Respect”.

Best film

According to the prestigious and famous American magazine ‘Variety’, Favorite films to opt for the Oscar best movie are: “Belfast”by Kenneth Branagh; “The Power of the Dog”directed by Jane Champion; “The Williams Method”, by Reinaldo Marcus Green; “dune”by Denis Villeneuve; “Spencer”directed by Pablo Larraín and “Westside Story”by Steven Spielberg.

“Belfast” is a semi-autobiographical account of a boy who lives in the capital of Northern Ireland and is part of a working-class family. The 9-year-old named Buddy (Jude Hill) fantasizes about fighting imaginary dragons and tries to stay out of trouble on the streets of his hometown. His mother (Caitriona Balfe) takes care of the little one, since his father (Jamie Dornan) works in England and his absence from home is more than usual. Her in-laws (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) help her with the child. In the same way, he receives the help of an entire neighborhood that is like a big family, despite the religious difference that is deteriorating coexistence.

movie scene

psychological drama and western “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Champion account the history of the wealthy Phil brothers (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemonds). Phil is a smart, cool and cruel character, while his brother George is impassive, touchy and kind. Both are the owners of a huge ranch in Montana. The rapid modernization of the 20th century remains in place and there the greatest cowboy Phil has ever met, Bronco Henry, is revered. one of the brothers, George secretly marries a village widow. (Kirsten Dunst). This fact surprises and infuriates Phil, that seeks to sadistically destroy his brother’s new wife. To do this, he uses her effeminate son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), as a pawn.

film frame

“The Williams Method” by Reinaldo Marcus Greenis a biographical drama about Richard Williams, father of famous American tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. This biopic tells how a father is determined to turn his two daughters into the most extraordinary athletes of all time. To do this, he uses unconventional methods and draws up a very determined plan so that their daughters go from the streets of the troubled neighborhood of Compton, in Los Angeles, to the Olympus of tennis, and thus become legendary icons. Serena and Venus Williams ended up changing the sport of tennis forever.

The main actors and actresses of

Another of those that seems to be in the race for the statuette for best film is the film Spencer by Pablo Larrain. recounts a weekend Princess Diana of Wales in the early 1990s. In those three days he decided that her marriage to prince charles was not working out and she needed a change. Lady Di was on her way to one day being Queen of England. This drama takes place during one of the last Christmas holidays at the House of Windsor, an estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, England.

movie scene

For its part, the science fiction work “Dune”, by Canadian director and screenwriter Denis Villeneuve, account the adventure of the brilliant paul atreides. Arrakis is the new largest planet in the universe and around it begins a great struggle for power that leads to an interstellar war. In this epic, the young Paul will have to fight for the future of his family and his people, traveling to the most dangerous country in the universe.. For their part, the forces of evil will try to unlock the full potential of humanity.

American actor Timothee Chalamet (R) and actress Zendaya attend a screening of the film

The last of the possible nominees would be “Westside Story”the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Directed by Steven Spielberg. Is remake of the classic musical about rival New York street gangs tells the love story between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). The Jets and the Sharks are the two rival gangs of the Upper West Side of New York in the late 1950s. Both gangs fight for control of the neighborhood. Tony of the Jets falls in love with Maria of the Sharksduring the summer of 1957. Their love will go beyond the strong rivalry between gangs.