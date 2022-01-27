“There were women who were able to avoid death but they did not leave their children alone in the gas chambers”

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) -Judy Batalion, granddaughter of Polish Holocaust survivors, brings to light in her book ‘Daughters of the Resistance’ (Seix Barral) the unknown story of the women who fought against the Nazis, who participated in the organization of the resistance cells, who acted as couriers, bribed the Gestapo guards or used their Aryan appearance to seduce and kill them, but also that of those who resisted in another way, running soup kitchens or accompanying their mothers or children to the gas chambers, despite having the opportunity to avoid death.

“I am very moved by the story of women who were sent to do forced labor, they could have avoided death, but they did not want their children or mothers to be taken alone to the gas chambers, and they went with them, it seems to me terrible, it affects me the way of resisting of those women who seem incredible to me”, Batalion has detailed in statements to the media, on the occasion of the publication of his book.

Related news

About the origin of this research, the author tells that she found in the library a very old book with a blue cover, in Yiddish, about women in the ghettos. “There were stories of young Jewish women who fought against the Nazis, women capable of jumping from a moving train, blowing up a wagon, I had never heard of anything like that,” he explained.

Batalion has dedicated a whole decade to this investigation, which will be translated into nineteen languages ​​and made into a film by Steven Spielberg with the author herself as co-writer.

“I can’t put myself in Spielberg’s shoes and say why he liked the idea, but I do think it’s a very cinematographic story, very powerful, it tells us a different prism of the Holocaust, not passive, and from the prism of Jewish women “, he specified.

The author explains that it is “a story of women” and recounts her experiences that “little has been explained”, both in the ghettos and in the concentration camps, as in their role as mothers or daughters.

It also tries to dismantle this “perverse myth” of “Jewish passivity” during the Holocaust, especially in Poland. Faced with this idea, Batalion has discovered through its research, that “Jewish women were active, they had rage, they blew up trains, they dressed up, they ran clandestine printing presses, they hid bulletins in their braids.”

The author considers that “you have to look at history honestly” and not tend to “simplify” something “as terrifying as the Holocaust” which is “an extremely complex phenomenon”. Although he acknowledges that even today “there is a lot of discomfort when talking about the resistance” because there is “fear of giving too much value to the resistance, to those who killed the Nazis” because, then, “what happens to those who do not they made?”.

As to why these stories have been silenced for so long, the author points to “political reasons” and a “personal factor” since many of these women did not tell their story until years had passed since they could be accused of being “collaborators” or because they felt “guilty” of having left their families to join underground movements and “this idea haunted them”.

Among the stories that have moved her the most, Batalion recalls that of a young woman who was able to seduce the Gestapo guards to get to the office and shoot her target in the head, and also the story of those who resisted through of care and compassion, which ran schools or soup kitchens.

“These are ways in which Jewish women in Poland confronted the Nazis, staying alive was a way of resisting, shooting in the head was another way of expressing resistance, it’s not the same, but I wanted to cover that diversity,” she explained. .