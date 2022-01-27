“There were women who were able to avoid death but they did not leave their children alone in the gas chambers”

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) -Judy Batalion, granddaughter of Polish Holocaust survivors, brings to light in her book ‘Daughters of the Resistance’ (Seix Barral) the unknown story of the women who fought against the Nazis, who participated in the organization of the resistance cells, who acted as couriers, bribed the Gestapo guards or used their Aryan appearance to seduce and kill them, but also that of those who resisted in another way, running soup kitchens or accompanying their mothers or children to the gas chambers, despite having the opportunity to avoid death.

“I am very moved by the story of women who were sent to do forced labor, they could have avoided death, but they did not want their children or mothers to be taken alone to the gas chambers, and they went with them, it seems to me terrible, it affects me the way of resisting of those women who seem incredible to me”, Batalion has detailed in statements to the media, on the occasion of the publication of his book.

About the origin of this research, the author tells that she found in the library a very old book with a blue cover, in Yiddish, about women in the ghettos. “There were stories of young Jewish women who fought against the Nazis, women capable of jumping from a moving train, blowing up a wagon, I had never heard of anything like that,” he explained.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker