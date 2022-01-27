There is already a date for the 4th season of ‘Drive to Survive’!

One of the most anticipated sports series for this 2022 is ‘Drive to Survive’, one of the great successes of Netflix and Formula 1, which has won fans all over the world, and therefore we will have a fourth season, which will be special after season that Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton gave us at each circuit and in Mexico it will be interesting to see Checo in his first year at Red Bull.

Although Verstappen assured that he would not appear in ‘Drive to Survive’, chance and changed his mind after being crowned, and without a doubt one of the characters to pay attention to is Toto Wolff, who along with Chris Horner have had a marked participation in each of the seasons of the series.

Wolff turned out to be a much-cited character in the war between Hamilton and Verstappen for his statements and especially his reactions (even the sponsor of the headphones left) after the defeats of his drivers. What will he say about Horner?

When does the fourth season of ‘Drive to Survive’ premiere?

Although Netflix and Formula 1 have not announced a release date, their actors have given clues that this rice is already cooking. If you’ve seen at least one season of ‘Drive to Survive’, you’ll remember that in each of the episodes there are Testimonials from journalists who closely experience the activity of the drivers and the teams.

One of those journalists is Will Buxton, who works for Liberty, the company that pulls the strings of F1, and who boasted on social networks that he finished the last interview, so Netflix has all the material ready. “Final interview for season 4, in the can”, Buxton stated.

‘Drive to Survive’ is expected to premiere in March, before the start of the 2022 campaign, possibly before the 11th, when the second and final test or pre-season tests with the new cars begin.