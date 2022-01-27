There is a wedding! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky plan to marry next year

After the rupture between Rihanna and the billionaire, Hassan Jameel, after three years of relationship, The Barbados-born billionaire began dating rapper A$AP Rocky. Since then, the couple has positioned as one of the favorites in the world of showbiz.

It is worth mentioning that This isn’t the first time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically linked. Well, in 2013, both personalities were caught together while kissing, however, the relationship was never confirmed, until now that they gave each other a second chance.

In fact, sources close to the 33-year-old interpreter assured the magazine Heat World that Rihanna is so in love that she is even thinking about joining marriage ties with the musician.

There will be a wedding! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky plan to marry next year

As revealed by sources, the wedding will take place next year in the singer’s homeland – Barbados.

“Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are screaming their love. (…) They are on the fast track to marriage, with plans afoot for an emotional ceremony in their home country of Barbados.“, continued the source.

“Rihanna’s little brother had a baby earlier this year, and that has definitely lit a flame for her. She is desperate to become a mother, but is determined to do everything in the right order as her family is quite religious. Rocky hasn’t officially asked him to marry her yet, but it’s something they’ve talked about and are planning. He is totally devoted to her and already refers to her as his wife, so it’s going to happen.” express.

Rihanna refuses to sign a prenuptial agreement

With wedding plans on the horizon and after being the woman with the greatest fortune in the music industry, friends close to the artist have begun to advise her to sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married to protect her fortune in case of a possible breakup; however, everything seems to indicate that Rihanna does not agree with this since she fully trusts her partner.

“Rihanna is very against asking Rocky to sign a prenuptial agreement. He gets very defensive when someone on his team mentions it. She is not motivated by money at all. She already has more than she could spend in ten lifetimes, so she doesn’t feel this great need to protect him, especially not from the man she loves.”, continuous.

“The last thing you want to do is start your marriage with a contingency plan for a breakup. Rihanna had never fallen in love like this, no man had ever made her so happy. All of her past relationships were rocky, but with Rocky, everything is so easy. No games, no drama, she totally trusts him. It is by far the healthiest relationship i’ve ever had”, ended.