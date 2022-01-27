The youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt “transforms” into her sister Shiloh with her new look

Vivienne is the daughter who always tries to accompany her mother, Angelina Jolie, to make purchases. Whether it’s to the supermarket or visiting stores, the youngest of the Jolie-Pitt clan is the perfect company for the Hollywood superstar when she’s away from her mansion.

The interpreter of “Eternals” is always seen with her children in compliance with her film promotions, when she travels or relaxes in quality time with her heirs. And in her last appearances, the little twin stands out for the way she dresses.

From very young, all of Brad Pitt’s children have been exposed to the public eye, and fans of the actress are witness to how much they have grown into youngsters.

All about Angelina Jolie

The disheveled look of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Recently the star was in New York and wasted no time to share with Maddox, Zahara and Vivienne in a renowned store in that city.

Angelina Jolie does not stop pleasing her children and in a new outing she shared with the youngest of her offspring, when she went shopping at Urban Outfitters to take advantage of an afternoon of offers, in which they left loaded with a large bag.

But the teenager’s outfit did not go unnoticed by anyone. As the Hollywood Life portal refers, Vivienne is increasingly the “faithful copy” of her older sister, Shiloh.

Her casual outfits with neutral pieces that do not define a gender are the same ones that determine the androgynous style that for years characterized the biological firstborn of the family.

and Vivien, at 13 years oldlooks comfortable with the personality she has developed, and so she is seen in each public appearance, with somewhat disheveled looks that recall the years when her sister preferred to look comfortable.

On this occasion, the young woman opted for ripped jeans, the same ones that are a trend in the world of fashion, and combined them with a simple gray shirt and black sneakers. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail, leaving a fringe across her forehead.

With this image he has confused many because of his great resemblance to Shiloh, who differs by the height he has gained in recent years, reaching his mother’s height.

Angelina Jolie also chose to look more simple, with a long black wool coat, glasses and low-heeled sandals in brown. Both wore their faces hidden with masks to protect themselves from the pandemic.

all about celebrities