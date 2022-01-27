‘The woman from the house in front of the girl in the window’, the next suspense series that will hook you

One can imagine where all this starts. ‘The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window‘ (which from now on we will call ‘The woman of the house’ for short, and which can be watch on Netflix starting this Friday) is starring Kristen Bell and it is the brainchild of Michael Lehmann, director of hilarious movies like ‘The Truth About Cats and Dogs’ or the iconic ‘The Great Falcon’, and episodes of numerous comedy series.

Along with Lehmann, essential, the scriptwriters, who on this occasion are no less than three, and, moreover, friends. Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras created and starred in ‘Nobodies’, a series with many cameos, about a group of friends who work in children’s parties. The four of them must have wondered, like so many of us, why Amy Adams had decided to star ‘The woman at the window‘ (2021), a fiasco that actually left no one indifferent. In this intense thriller, Adams was Anna, an agoraphobic woman who, since she doesn’t leave the house, spends her idle hours looking out the window. One day she witnesses a murder, but she herself feels confused. She drinks too much and tends to mix reality with fantasy. What could have been a twist to the magnificent ‘Rear Window’, by Alfred Hitchcock, remained, as we say, in a sort of bizarre thriller without head or tail. Still everyone talked about her. so why not parody a movie what had everyone seen? And on top of that, Will Ferrell signed up as a producer.

Without becoming the ‘Scary Movie’ of ‘Scream’, ‘The woman of the house’ is a satire of this type of psychological thrillers where the protagonist has a hard time, not only because of her fears, but also because they are lonely women who often suffer emotional abuse from those around them, who do not believe them or take advantage of their loss of perception. So that there is no doubt about the “homage”, the parallels are more than evident. Kristen Bell is also called Anna, she peeks out the window and thinks she sees a murder being committed in the house of her new neighbor (Tom Riley) who has just moved into the neighborhood with her daughter (Samsara Leela Yett). In her free time, Anna doesn’t read ‘The Woman in the Window’ but ‘The Woman in the Lake’. And, from here, everything is exaggerated to accentuate the clichés of the genre.

Anna could go outside with no problem, but as long as it doesn’t rain, she suffers from ombrophobia. Also, it’s not that she drinks too much red wine, it’s that she overflows the glasses and collects the corks. And she takes pills like they’re candy. It is normal for us to doubt her good judgment. the series of eight 25-minute episodes in duration, each one is designed to be seen in a marathon, because with each installment that passes, the joke is accentuated. The problem of Anna, a woman alone and desperate due to an unresolved trauma, is that no one believes her. Not even herself sometimes, because she suffers from hallucinations. So things get more and more convoluted. Especially when she decides to investigate on her own since nobody pays any attention to her.

And here Kristen Bell reminds us of her Veronica Mars, in an absolutely meta nod that fans will like. It will follow the trail of the alleged murderer, since the series has a lot of satellite characters. Some of them, comedians, to continue that tone of farce continues, like the school principal Tim Bagley (‘Grace and Frankie’), the lighthouse keeper Marc Evans Kackson (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’) or the steward Jim Rash (‘ Community’). Let’s remember: everything is magnified and there are quite horny details. For example, the ex-husband of Anna (Michael Ealy) is a lawyer for serial killers, as he could not be otherwise. The postman trying to fix his mailbox is Cameron Britton, an actor who played the imposing assassin Edmund Kemper in ‘Mindhunter’.

Everything in the series smells like a criminal thriller. The flashbacks fill in the gaps in this puzzle full of continuous nods to this type of plot with unsolved crimes and detectives sitting around the house. In addition to ‘The Woman in the Window’ we cannot forget the nod to another similar film, although this one got better reviews, ‘The Girl on the Train’ (2016), with Emily Blunt playing a divorcee who also drinks and emulates Jessica Fletcher. In fact, Anna reads a second book in homage to this one (‘The Girl on the Cruise’). Between the pots full of chicken gratin (for every pot that comes out, shot) to that big final cameo, ‘The woman from the house across the street from the girl in the window’ (ugh) manages to be a unusual proposal, thanks to its leading actress, who he dares with everythingand the parodic nods to the psychological thriller, a genre that is usually always treated with respect.